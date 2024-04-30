Allu Arjun Unveils New Pushpa 2 Poster

Following the teaser's much-anticipated release, the creators of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' have ignited further excitement among fans by announcing the launch of their first single, 'Pushpa Pushpa,' accompanied by a striking new poster featuring Allu Arjun.
Taking to Instagram stories, Allu Arjun delighted fans with the unveiling of the new poster and the announcement of the debut track.
The inaugural single from 'Pushpa 2' is set to drop tomorrow (May 1) at 5:04 PM in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.
In the unveiled poster, Allu Arjun exudes fierceness as he makes his entrance, donning a commanding black ensemble.
The 'Pushpa Pushpa' track has been crafted by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad, affectionately known as DSP.
Recently, the film's makers revealed the teaser of Pushpa Raj, alias Allu Arjun, on the superstar's birthday.
Expressing gratitude, Allu Arjun shared the teaser on Instagram and remarked, "I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!"
Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.
The teaser showcases Allu Arjun in a new avatar as Pushpa Raj, engaging in his signature action style while adorned in a saree, confronting adversaries.
This sneak peek highlights a significant sequence from the film, the Jaathara, which is a celebration honoring Hindu Tribal goddesses, observed in Telangana, India.
Maestro director Sukumar has meticulously recreated this Jaathara in the film, with the teaser offering a glimpse of its grandeur and depth.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the movie is slated for release on August 15, 2024. Notably, Allu Arjun clinched a National Film Award for his stellar performance in the first installment.
'Pushpa's initial installment depicted intense power struggles against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, with Sukumar at the helm.
Rashmika Mandanna also plays a crucial role in the film.