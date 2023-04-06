Amazon Prime New Releases in April 2023: Latest OTT web series, TV shows and Movies to watch

Amazon Prime Video has an exciting lineup of new series and movies set to premiere in April 2023, offering a refreshing break from the usual mystery shows, romantic comedies, and haunting movies that currently dominate the streaming platform. Check out our top picks from Amazon Prime's latest releases this April.

1. On a Wing and a Prayer (April 7th)

Get ready to mark your calendars because, on April 7th, a film will debut that tells the incredible true story of a traveler who became a hero during a harrowing mid-air crisis. The story takes place on Easter Sunday 2009, when Doug White, a 56-year-old pharmacist, his wife, and their two daughters were flying home to Archibald, Louisiana, following his brother's funeral. Unfortunately, their private plane, a King Air 200, encountered a devastating setback as the pilot suffered a heart attack less than 10 minutes after takeoff from Marco Island, Florida. Thanks to the help of air traffic controllers from Fort Myers and a flight instructor from Danbury, Connecticut, Doug was able to take control of the aircraft and safely land it. Meanwhile, the family, who are devout members of the Church of Christ, prayed fervently for a miracle.

2. Jubilee (April 7)

Amazon Prime Video is set to release a new Hindi-language period drama series called 'Jubilee' on April 7, 2023. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the show is being produced by Andolan Films, Phantom Studios, and Reliance Entertainment, and features an impressive cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. The story is set in the 1940s and 1950s era of the Bombay film industry and takes viewers on a journey back to the golden age of Indian cinema. The multi-layered drama revolves around the lives of various characters including a studio boss, a movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a leading figure, a nautch girl, and a refugee, as they chase their dreams, aspirations, and love in the midst of Bollywood's Golden Era. Get ready to be transported to the enthralling world of Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Judy Blume Forever (April 21)

Judy Blume's name alone evokes a flood of memories for countless readers who have been captivated by her frank and honest writing. For years, she has been a pioneer in telling the stories of young people, even when it comes to taboo subjects like puberty and sex. Now, directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok delve into Blume's own coming-of-age story, tracing her journey from an imaginative and fearful child to a storytelling trailblazer who elevated the emotional and physical lives of young readers. The film features playful animations that capture the awkwardness and magic of being young, as well as intimate conversations with other acclaimed authors and artists who reveal the profound impact Blume has had on them and their readers. With humor, sensitivity, and a healthy dose of adolescent cringe, 'Judy Blume Forever’ celebrates the woman who has changed the way millions of people understand themselves, their sexuality, and the experience of growing up.

4. Dead Ringers (April 21)

'Dead Ringers' is a Canadian psychological thriller that explores the gradual descent into madness of twin gynecologists. It was directed by David Cronenberg and is regarded as one of his best works as well as one of the best horror movies ever produced. With 10 Genie Awards from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, including Best Picture, Director, Lead Actor, and Adapted Screenplay, the movie was a huge critical and financial success. In addition, surveys conducted by the Toronto International Film Festival in 2004 and 2015 ranked it among the Top 10 Canadian movies of all time. The premise of the movie was derived from Bari Wood and Jack Geasland's 1977 novel Twins, which was a fictionalized account of the true story of Stewart and Cyril Marcus, twin-brother gynecologists and barbiturate addicts who were discovered dead in their Manhattan apartment in 1975. The film adaptation was a long and complicated process that began in 1981, with several screenwriters and producers involved before Cronenberg eventually came on board.

5. Citadel (April 28)

Citadel is an upcoming science fiction action thriller TV series that will be available on Amazon Prime Video. It is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the main characters. The show has several spinoffs set in different countries and languages. According to Amazon, these spinoffs are intended to enhance the viewer's entertainment experience by providing them with an in-depth look at the imagined world. The Indian spinoff will be directed by Raj and DK and feature Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Meanwhile, the Italian series will be co-produced by Amazon Studios and Cattleya, part of ITV Studios. The series has been renewed for a second season, and the first season, consisting of six episodes, is set to premiere on April 28, 2023. The show is said to be an action-packed spy series with an emotional center, and it includes spinoffs set in the Italian Alps, India, Spain, and Mexico.