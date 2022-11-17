Amitabh Bachchan Finally Reveals Why He Married Jaya Bachchan

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 14 is on and the evergreen presenter and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is fully in his element right now. He frequently shares bits and bytes about his personal experiences and stories with the competitors, as a means to inspire them or just make them feel comfortable. In a recent episode, he finally stated one of the reasons why he married Actress and politician Jaya Bachchan.

On Tuesday's show, Big B praised KBC contestant, Miss Priyanka Maharshi for having long hair when interacting with her. Following that compliment he also added,"One of the reasons I married my wife was because she had long hair," His exact words were, “Apni patni se humne biyaha ek iss wajah se kiya tha ki unke kes bohot lambe the".

Also Read: Will Karthik Aaryan Star In Hera Pheri 3?

On June 3, 1973, Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan; and they will commemorate their golden jubilee anniversary in 2023.

The "Uunchai" star recently revealed how his wife responds to missed calls or calls handled by his assistant. Based on what he told on the show, Amitabh has to be present whenever she calls, no matter what.

The senior Bachchan said, "So I came up with a way. My secretary was instructed to answer her calls and provide her my contact information. But after that, it reached a new level" She would say, "So now I have to go through your secretary to talk to you?"

It looks like the evergreen Bollywood couple still can't get enough of each other! The senior Bacchan said, "On certain days, she puts a bite of my favourite food with a lot of love in my mouth." Amitabh Bacchan expanded on his point and went on to express the lovely bond between him and his wife.