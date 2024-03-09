Announcing the Full List of Winners for the 2024 National Creators Award

Winners of the National Creators Awards 2024: See the Complete Lis



Jaya Kishori: Best Creator for Social Change

About her: Motivational Speaker, Spiritual Orator & Life Coach Inspiring TalksWith boundless enthusiasm, she empowers individuals, imparting lessons on values and virtues crucial for crafting a fulfilling life. Every word in her speeches is meticulously crafted to steer her audience toward happiness and inner peace.

Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen): Best Creator in Food Category

About her: Kabita Singh, a food blogger and YouTuber based in Pune, offers the solution. Whether it's 10-minute pressure cooker recipes, street-style aloo chaat, or oil-free aloo-palak, she has you covered. Singh specializes in quick recipes using commonly stocked kitchen ingredients.

Drew Hicks: Best International Creator

About him: Drew Hicks, renowned as a YouTuber and influencer, stands out for his remarkable fluency in Hindi and Bhojpuri languages. His captivating content on Instagram and YouTube has garnered widespread attention, attracting nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Kamiya Jani: Favourite Travel Creator

About her: Covering 40 countries, 123 cities, and with the world still to explore, Kamiya Jani transitioned from her full-time media role to establish the food and travel content platform, Curly Tales. Before this venture, Kamiya held positions as a Business Journalist and Television anchor at ET NOW, Bloomberg TV, and CNBC TV18.

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps): Disruptor of the Year

About him: In the dynamic landscape of Indian YouTubers, Ranveer Allahbadia stands out as a beacon of inspiration. Renowned for his leadership coaching, podcasts, and motivational entrepreneurship talks, Ranveer has established a unique presence in the digital sphere, garnering millions of subscribers across his six YouTube channels.

RJ Raunac (Bauaa): Most Creative Creator-Male

About him: RJ Raunac, popularly known as Bauaa for his humor and pranks, was honored with the 'Most Creative Creator-Male' award at the inaugural National Creators Award ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam.

Shraddha: Most Creative Creator (Female)

About her: Shraddha, renowned for her multilingual comedy sets and creating engaging, relatable content spanning generations, was warmly received with her trademark 'Aiyyo' by the Prime Minister. He mentioned that this was his second encounter with Shraddha.

Aridaman: Best Micro Creator

About him: Specializing in Vedic astronomy and ancient Indian wisdom, he delves into astrology, spirituality, and personal development. The Prime Minister shared a lighthearted anecdote, humorously recounting his experiences as a palm reader in an unreserved train compartment, where he always managed to secure a seat.

Nishchay: Best Creator in the Gaming Category

About him: Nischay Malhan, widely recognized as Triggered Insaan, is an Indian YouTuber and live-streamer based in New Delhi. Renowned for his commentaries, roasts, and reaction videos, he has amassed a significant following on his YouTube channel.

Nischay is the second child of Vinay Malhan and Dimple Malhan, with an elder sister named Prerna and a younger brother named Abhishek (Fukra Insaan). He pursued his engineering studies at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, before embarking on a career as a YouTuber. Nischay initially worked in a job but later opted to focus full-time on his YouTube endeavors. As of 2021, he ranks as the second most subscribed Indian roaster, following CarryMinati.

Ankit Baiyanpuria: Best Health and Fitness Creator

About him: Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler, rose to recent Instagram fame after embarking on the 75 Hard Day Challenge. His participation in the challenge garnered widespread attention, propelling him to become an Instagram sensation in no time.

Naman Deshmukh: Best Creator in Education Category

About him: Naman Deshmukh's tech journey commenced in 2017 during his computer science studies when he started creating YouTube videos. What distinguishes him is his knack for simplifying intricate subjects into easily understandable language. In November 2022, he was honored as Meta Creator of the Month.

Jahnvi Singh: Heritage Fashion Icon

About him: Jahnvi has been producing content focusing on spirituality and culture, maintaining an active presence on the social media platform Instagram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented her with the inaugural National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

Malhar Kalambe: Swachhta Ambassador

About him: He utilizes social media as a platform to raise awareness about environmental conservation and plastic pollution, rallying support for his cause. Additionally, he mobilizes a community of volunteers through online platforms to participate in on-ground clean-up activities every weekend.

Gaurav Chaudhary: Best Creator in Tech Category

Maithili Thakur: Cultural Ambassador of The Year

About her:Maithili Thakur is a renowned Indian singer, songwriter, and actress, celebrated for her captivating voice. Best known for her hit singles 'Lamba Lolo' and 'Banno', she was born in 1998 and is currently 22 years old. Maithili initially gained prominence as the first runner-up on the music reality show Rising Star India.

Pankti Pandey: Favourite Green Champion

About her: Former ISRO scientist Pankti Pandey from Ahmedabad was honored with the Green Champion Award for her efforts in promoting the message of Mission LiFE. Following the award presentation, the Prime Minister requested Pandey to conduct an in-depth study on Mission LiFE. He also reiterated his call to make lifestyle choices more environmentally friendly.

Keerthika Govindasamy: Best Storyteller

About her: Despite hailing from a modest background in rural Tamil Nadu, life posed its challenges for Keerthika Govindhasamy. While she has gained recognition as a prominent Indian history YouTuber and influencer on Instagram, it may be unexpected to learn that she wasn't always the most diligent student in her class.

Aman Gupta: Celebrity Creator

About him: Aman Gupta serves as the co-founder and chief marketing officer of BoAt, an Indian consumer electronics brand renowned for its expertise in audio technology products.