Anupam Kher Inspires Cadets During Visit to National Defence Academy

Taking to his social media on Friday, Anupam Kher expressed his pride and gratitude for the opportunity, deeming it an honor.
Renowned actor Anupam Kher visited the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune's Khadakwasla recently where he delivered an inspiring lecture to over 2500 cadets.

Sharing a video on his official Instagram account, Kher commended the NDA for its exceptional training, facilities, coaching, discipline, and dedication, hailing it as one of the premier institutions globally.

In a lengthy caption accompanying the video, the actor wrote, "PROUD INDIAN: It was my honour and my privilege to be invited by the #NationalDefenceAcademy, Khadakwasla, Pune to deliver a #MotivationalLecture to more than 2500 cadets. I felt so PROUD to see the place. Undoubtedly one of the finest in the world. The Training, The Facilities, The Coaching, The Discipline and The Dedication is so exemplary and outstanding! I stayed there for a day and learnt so many things about life and living! Thank you Vice Admiral #AjayKochhar, Maj. Gen. #SanjeevDogra, all the officers, staff and the cadets for the love, hospitality and appreciation! JAI HIND! #NDA #ArmedForces."

Anupam Kher
National Defence Academy

