Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP in Presence of Vinod Tawde

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, known for her roles in "Anupamaa" and "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai," has made a significant career shift by venturing into Indian politics.
She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.
Expressing her motivation for this move, Rupali emphasized her desire to contribute to the ongoing development 'Mahayagya' and sought the blessings and support of the public for her new endeavor.
Rupali Ganguly, renowned as one of India's highest-paid television stars, previously shared her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video posted on her Instagram account earlier this year. She described her meeting with the Prime Minister as a dream come true and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with him during an event honoring digital content creators.
Currently, Rupali is engrossed in her role in the immensely popular TV show "Anupamaa," which has garnered high ratings across Indian television. Her journey to fame began with the comedy-drama "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" in 2004, which, despite its brief airing period, gained a dedicated urban audience. Rupali's subsequent appearances in successful television series such as "Baa Bahoo Aur Baby" and "Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi" solidified her status as a versatile actress. After a hiatus of seven years, she returned to the small screen with the soap opera "Anupamaa."