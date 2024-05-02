Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP in Presence of Vinod Tawde

Currently, Rupali is engrossed in her role in the immensely popular TV show "Anupamaa," which has garnered high ratings across Indian television. Her journey to fame began with the comedy-drama "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" in 2004, which, despite its brief airing period, gained a dedicated urban audience. Rupali's subsequent appearances in successful television series such as "Baa Bahoo Aur Baby" and "Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi" solidified her status as a versatile actress. After a hiatus of seven years, she returned to the small screen with the soap opera "Anupamaa."