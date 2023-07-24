Anurag Thakur Reacts to Bhagavad Gita Mention in ‘Oppenheimer’ Sex Scene

Amid the row over recitation of verses from the Bhagavad Gita during an intimate scene in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ movie, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday expressed his displeasure over the scenes and pulled up the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directing it to delete the scene from the movie.
According to reports, actions might be initiated against some officials who are seen as responsible for it.
Notably, ‘Oppenheimer’ movie released on July 21 drew criticisms over the scene where a woman is seen reciting verses from the Bhagavad Gita while having sexual intercourse.
Earlier, Information Commissioner with the government of India, Uday Mahurkar sharing a press release by the ‘Save Culture Save India Foundation’ tweeted, “One is perplexed as to how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could have approve the film with scene.”
“A scene in the film shows a woman make a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse… this should be investigated by I&B Ministry on an urgent basis and those involved should be severely punished,” the press statement by the foundation read.