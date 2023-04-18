Anushka Sharma Upcoming movies in 2023-24: Movie Name, Cast, Release Date, Budget

Anushka Sharma is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. She made her debut in the film industry with the highly successful film "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. Anushka's performance was widely appreciated, and she quickly became one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

Over the years, Anushka has been a part of several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Her performances in movies like "Band Baaja Baaraat," "NH10," "PK," and "Sultan" have earned her immense praise from critics and audiences alike. She has also proved her versatility by portraying different characters with ease, be it the bubbly girl next door or a strong-willed woman.

Apart from acting, Anushka has also produced several films under her production company, Clean Slate Films. She produced the hit film "NH10," which was critically acclaimed and a commercial success. She also produced the supernatural drama "Pari" and the web series "Paatal Lok."

Anushka has also been actively involved in social causes and is a vocal advocate for animal rights. She is an ambassador for several charitable organizations and uses her platform to raise awareness about important issues. Fans have definitely missed seeing Anushka Sharma on the big screen for a while. But she has a few projects lined up for this year. So, it’s great news for her fans. Here are the upcoming movies of Anushka Sharma in 2023-24.