Anushka Sharma Upcoming movies in 2023-24: Movie Name, Cast, Release Date, Budget

Anushka Sharma is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. She made her debut in the film industry with the highly successful film "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. Anushka's performance was widely appreciated, and she quickly became one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.
Over the years, Anushka has been a part of several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Her performances in movies like "Band Baaja Baaraat," "NH10," "PK," and "Sultan" have earned her immense praise from critics and audiences alike. She has also proved her versatility by portraying different characters with ease, be it the bubbly girl next door or a strong-willed woman.
Apart from acting, Anushka has also produced several films under her production company, Clean Slate Films. She produced the hit film "NH10," which was critically acclaimed and a commercial success. She also produced the supernatural drama "Pari" and the web series "Paatal Lok."
Anushka has also been actively involved in social causes and is a vocal advocate for animal rights. She is an ambassador for several charitable organizations and uses her platform to raise awareness about important issues. Fans have definitely missed seeing Anushka Sharma on the big screen for a while. But she has a few projects lined up for this year. So, it’s great news for her fans. Here are the upcoming movies of Anushka Sharma in 2023-24.
Anushka Sharma is all set to mesmerize her fans with her portrayal of the legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming film titled 'Chakda Xpress.' The movie, directed by Prosit Roy, is a biopic that chronicles the life of the iconic Indian women's cricketer, Jhulan Goswami, and her journey to becoming a legendary sportswoman. Anushka's performance is expected to be one of the highlights of the film, and her chemistry with co-star Parambrata Chatterjee is something to look forward to. The film's release on Netflix is likely to reach a vast audience, and fans cannot wait to see Anushka Sharma in action.
Anushka Sharma will be seen in the upcoming gangster comedy 'Kaneda,' where she will play the lead role alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. The film, directed by Navdeep Singh, is a story of three Punjabi men and their adventures in Canada. Anushka's chemistry with Diljit, who she has previously worked with in 'Phillauri,' is expected to be one of the film's highlights. With Anushka's proven talent for comedy and a strong supporting cast, 'Kaneda' has the potential to be a blockbuster.
Anushka Sharma's collaboration with 'Dostana' director Tarun Mansukhani has been in the news for quite some time. Although nothing has been officially announced yet, rumors suggest that they will be working on the Hindi remake of the French film 'Priceless.' Anushka will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film, and the story revolves around a waitress and a bartender falling in love. The film's unique storyline, combined with Anushka's acting prowess and the director's vision, is expected to create a cinematic masterpiece. Fans eagerly await further announcements about this exciting collaboration.