Apollena Web Series Review

Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udann is a motivational Hindi drama series about ambition, resilience, and empowerment. This inspiring show tells the story of a young girl from a small town, striving to achieve her dream of becoming India's first female astronaut. Despite societal prejudices and the shadow of her father's troubled past, Apollena remains committed to her goals, symbolizing hope for countless girls who dare to dream beyond their means. With a strong narrative and engaging performances by Aditi Sharma and Sandeep Baswana, the series is set to captivate audiences.

Format: Web Series

Genre: Drama

Director: Ankush Bhatt

Producer: COLORS TV

Streaming Platform: COLORS TV, JioCinema

Episodes: 3 (Season 1)

Release Date: December 3, 2024

Language: Hindi

Certificate: 13+

Where to Watch Apollena?

The Apollena series is currently airing on COLORS TV and is available for streaming on JioCinema. All episodes of Season 1 are accessible for viewers as part of the network's ongoing programming.

Plot and Overview

The series revolves around 18-year-old Apollena (Aditi Sharma), a middle-class girl from a small town, who is determined to become an astronaut. Her father, Girdhar (Sandeep Baswana), a man with a tarnished reputation labeled as a “gaddaar” (traitor), becomes her strongest pillar of support.

As Apollena works towards her goal, she faces societal stigma and challenges associated with her father’s past. However, her unwavering commitment to academics and science, coupled with her father’s encouragement, drives her forward. The series explores her journey of overcoming obstacles, battling prejudices, and restoring her father’s honor while achieving her dream.

Cast and Performances

Actor Role Aditi Sharma Apollena Sandeep Baswana Girdhar (Father) Eva Sherali Supporting Role Kiran Bhargav Supporting Role Rahul Patel Supporting Role

The cast delivers powerful performances, with Aditi Sharma portraying the determined Apollena with grace and conviction. Sandeep Baswana’s portrayal of a supportive father is heartfelt and relatable, highlighting themes of empowerment and parental love.

Direction and Screenplay

The promo and initial episodes showcase an engaging direction that balances emotional depth with motivational storytelling. While specifics about the full production team remain undisclosed, the narrative flows seamlessly, capturing the essence of Apollena’s journey. The dialogues are sharp and impactful, resonating with viewers on themes of perseverance and family values.

Music and Soundtrack

The series features a soul-stirring background score that complements its emotional tone. The soundtrack effectively underscores Apollena’s struggles and triumphs, adding depth to key moments in the storyline.

Conclusion

Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udann is a compelling drama that inspires and entertains. With its empowering narrative, strong performances, and motivational themes, the series is a must-watch for those who appreciate stories about determination and breaking societal norms. Aditi Sharma’s portrayal of Apollena is particularly impactful, making this series a meaningful addition to contemporary Indian television.