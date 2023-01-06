A.R. Rahman Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today

A musical genius like A.R. Rahman is only born once in a millennium. And we are both proud and fortunate to say that he is a fellow Indian.
The virtuoso, who has been called both the "Mozart of Madras" and the "Beethoven of Bollywood," turns 56 today. He is one of the most well-known and globally respected Indians today. Today, on his birthday, let us go over some of his career highlights.
This Mani Ratnam film from 1992 features music that has aged remarkably well. Songs like "Chhoti Si Aasha" and "Yeh Haseen Vadiya" (both from Rahman's first film, "Roja") are so catchy and well-written that they make even seasoned composers look bad. Although each and every track on 'Roja' is magnificent, nothing can compare to the wistful grace of 'Roja Janeman.'
This song personified a carefree, unconventional lifestyle that didn't give a hoot about the convention. This song from the film "Rockstar" (2011) has gone on to become yet another timeless anthem for young people. This song, "Sadda Haq," is one of the best rock songs to come out of India. It's lightning fast, extremely catchy, and also surprisingly meaningful.
In recognition of his work on the song "Jai ho" for "Slumdog Millionaire," Rahman was nominated for an Academy Award. The song is a celebration of not only Indian heritage but of the survival of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
This smash hit from the movie Kadhalan from 1994 is one hell of a good time. The song starts off with a moving Azaan track, and it concludes on a high note, all while focusing on a frenzied Prabhu Deva.
Nearly 26 years after its release, this track from 'Dil Se' is just as catchy as it was back then. Considering how bleak the rest of the movie is, the song serves as a welcome respite. High notes from Sukhwinder Singh, iconic lyrics from Gulzar, Rahman's unparalleled genius, and an outstanding performance from SRK and Malaika Arora combine to create a timeless hit.
The results of Rahman and Ratnam working together are truly enchanting. This heartfelt and passionate track from the album 'Bombay' perfectly captures the yearning of a couple completely smitten with one another. Hariharan's sad voice blended exquisitely with Rahman's soothing harmonics.
Guru is a memorable album from A.R. Rahman’s career. All of the songs are special, but “Barso Re” and “Tere Bina” hit differently.
A.R. Rahman has a street named after him in Canada.
He has won numerous awards, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammys, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe. A.R. Rahman has also had the most collaborations with international artists. Here are a few examples:
Jai Ho- AR Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls featuring Nicole Sherzinger
If I Rise- AR Rahman and Dido
Alive- AR Rahman and Karen David
AR Rahman’s collab with Iggy Azalea, KT Tunstall, and Wale for the “Million Dollar Arm” soundtrack
AR Rahman and Liz Phair for “People Like Us”
The Historic Remake of “We Are The World”
In an effort to raise awareness about climate change, AR Rahman collaborated with other illustrious musicians and artists on a global project titled "Hands Around The World." AR Rahman collaborated with Natasha Bedingfield, Cody Simpson, MAJOR, Jonathan Cilia Faro, gospel singer Erica Atkins-Campbell of Mary Mary, and many more musicians and singers for this project, which is being led by Ken Kragen. Many other films, including The Hundred-Foot Journey and Couples Retreat, have featured AR Rahman's international collaborations.