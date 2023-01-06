A.R. Rahman Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today

1. Roja Janeman

This Mani Ratnam film from 1992 features music that has aged remarkably well. Songs like "Chhoti Si Aasha" and "Yeh Haseen Vadiya" (both from Rahman's first film, "Roja") are so catchy and well-written that they make even seasoned composers look bad. Although each and every track on 'Roja' is magnificent, nothing can compare to the wistful grace of 'Roja Janeman.'

2. Sadda Haq

This song personified a carefree, unconventional lifestyle that didn't give a hoot about the convention. This song from the film "Rockstar" (2011) has gone on to become yet another timeless anthem for young people. This song, "Sadda Haq," is one of the best rock songs to come out of India. It's lightning fast, extremely catchy, and also surprisingly meaningful.

3. Jai Ho

In recognition of his work on the song "Jai ho" for "Slumdog Millionaire," Rahman was nominated for an Academy Award. The song is a celebration of not only Indian heritage but of the survival of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

4. Urvasi Urvasi

This smash hit from the movie Kadhalan from 1994 is one hell of a good time. The song starts off with a moving Azaan track, and it concludes on a high note, all while focusing on a frenzied Prabhu Deva.

5. Chaiyya Chaiyya

Nearly 26 years after its release, this track from 'Dil Se' is just as catchy as it was back then. Considering how bleak the rest of the movie is, the song serves as a welcome respite. High notes from Sukhwinder Singh, iconic lyrics from Gulzar, Rahman's unparalleled genius, and an outstanding performance from SRK and Malaika Arora combine to create a timeless hit.

6. Uyire Uyire

The results of Rahman and Ratnam working together are truly enchanting. This heartfelt and passionate track from the album 'Bombay' perfectly captures the yearning of a couple completely smitten with one another. Hariharan's sad voice blended exquisitely with Rahman's soothing harmonics.

7. Guru

Guru is a memorable album from A.R. Rahman’s career. All of the songs are special, but “Barso Re” and “Tere Bina” hit differently.