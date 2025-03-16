AR Rahman Hospitalized Due to Dehydration, Son Confirms Recovery

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman was hospitalized in Chennai on Sunday due to dehydration and underwent routine medical tests. His son, AR Ameen, shared an update, assuring fans of his father's well-being.

In an Instagram post, Ameen wrote, "My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, so we went ahead with some routine tests. I’m happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us."

Meanwhile, Rahman’s team dismissed rumors suggesting he was admitted due to chest pain, clarifying that the composer was only dehydrated and experiencing neck pain due to travel. According to reports, all medical tests came back normal, and he was expected to be discharged the same day.

Ex-Wife Saira Banu Also Hospitalized Recently

Rahman’s hospitalization comes shortly after his ex-wife, Saira Banu, was also admitted to the hospital for a medical emergency and surgery. Her lawyer, Vandana Shah, issued a statement requesting privacy and thanking friends and supporters for their assistance during this period.

Rahman and Saira Banu had announced their separation on November 19, 2024, citing significant emotional strain after nearly 29 years of marriage.

