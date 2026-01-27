Arijit Singh Retires? Fans Shocked at Singer's Social Media Post; He Clarifies

Renowned Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh has announced his decision to step away from playback singing, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter of his career. The 38-year-old made the announcement through a social media post on January 27, days after the release of his latest song Maatrubhumi from the film Battle of Galwan.

While the reason behind the decision has not been disclosed, Arijit clarified that he is not retiring from music altogether. The two-time National Award winner stated that although he has song releases lined up in 2026 and will complete existing commitments, he will not be signing any new film projects as a playback vocalist going forward.

In his message, Arijit expressed gratitude to his listeners for their support over the years and described his playback career as a “wonderful journey.” He said he intends to continue learning, creating music independently, and evolving as an artist. Emphasising his commitment to music, he assured fans that he would remain active creatively despite stepping away from film assignments.

Arijit Singh posted on social media about his retirement

Arijit Singh rose to nationwide fame with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, a song that established him as one of Bollywood’s most prominent romantic voices. The track’s success was followed by a string of popular hits, including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (title track), Apna Bana Le, Hawayein, Sajni, Ve Maahi, Gehra Hua, and Ghar Kab Aaoge, among others.

Achievements

Over the course of his career, Arijit received two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer—first for Binte Dil from Padmaavat (2018) at the 66th National Film Awards, and later for Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) at the 70th National Film Awards. In January 2025, he was also conferred the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his contributions to Indian music.

Born in Kolkata, Arijit Singh has largely remained private despite his immense popularity, choosing to connect with audiences primarily through concerts and live performances. He has been married to Koel Roy since 2014. The couple have no children.