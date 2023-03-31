Assam Boy Nayanjyoti Saikia Lifts MasterChef India Trophy

Assam boy Nayanjyoti Saikia brought home the trophy of television's most popular cooking reality show MasterChef India Season 7.

Meanwhile, Santa Sharma from Assam was declared the first runner-up, and Suvarna Bagul from Mumbai was declared the second runner-up.

The grand finale of the cooking reality show was aired on Friday.

In the ultimate test, home cook Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam was awarded with a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television along with the ultimate prize – the coveted trophy of ‘MasterChef India’ and the Golden Chef’s Coat.

The judges in this season of MasterChef India were Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna.

It may be mentioned that Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sharma and Suvarna Vijay Bagul were the top three finalists of the cooking reality show.

MasterChef India 7, started airing in January. A large number of home cooks appeared at the nationwide auditions, of which 36 cooks were selected by MasterChef India judges and welcomed at the MasterChef Kitchen. They competed in a cook-off to win the final 16 spots.

From being selected for the Top 36, to be the first to be selected for the Top 16 and finally, winning the title of MasterChef India – Nayanjyoti has strived for the best and delivered.

Nayanjyoti Saikia has an interesting story of participating in the reality show. Popular chef Vikas Khanna traveled thousands of kilometers to find an Assamese home cook and brought Nayanjyoti as a participant. The chef had seen him on Instagram and was impressed. So he paid him a visit to his home and sampled his cooking.