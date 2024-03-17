Assam CM Watches Bollywood Film "Article 370" at Guwahati INOX Theatre

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday enjoyed the screening of the highly-discussed Bollywood film "Article 370" at Guwahati's INOX Theatre.
Accompanied by various leaders and activists, the movie delves into the events leading to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, revealing the meticulous preparations preceding its removal.
Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film portrays the secretive decision-making process of the Prime Minister's Office in revoking Article 370 and transforming both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into Union Territories.
The film was released worldwide on 23 February 2024.
"A captivating presentation depicting the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has garnered attention, offering a compelling narrative amidst the ongoing campaign by the Modi government. The visual portrayal resonates positively with society, capturing the interest of Indian citizens," stated Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting the impact of the presentation in the movie.
He further added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Amit Shah's pivotal roles in the realignment of Article 370 have been highlighted, adding depth to the narrative. The imagery serves as an inspiration, drawing significant interest from the Indian populace."
It may be mentioned that the critics had praised the performance of Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and the storyline, but criticized the film for its distortion of facts and promotion of the agenda of the ruling government of the Bharatiya Janata Party for telling a factual story but in a very textbook like way.