Assam Pavilion Adjudged Third for Thematic Presentation at IITF 2024

Assam was adjudged third for Excellence in Display for thematic presentation at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Pavilion Director, Debajit Phukan received the award from Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation, Pradeep Singh Kharola.

An elated Debajit Phukan said, "It augurs well that the Assam Pavilion bagged the 3rd for Excellence in Display for thematic presentation with a bronze medal in the 43rd IITF 2024."

The Assam Pavilion attracted a lot of visitors, entrepreneurs and delegates, with sales and orders placed by domestic and international buyers. Pavilion Director Phukan disclosed that Assam earned revenue to the tune of Rs.34.40 lakh in the fair.

The Assam Pavilion showcased a wide range of products from sectors such as handicraft, technology, terracotta, agriculture, textile, and food processing. Agar and its derivative products drew a special interest, while traditional handicrafts such as terracotta and hyacinth also captivated visitors.

"The trade fair proved to be a significant platform for exhibitors, attracting both domestic and international buyers," Phukan said.

Products from initiatives like One District, One Product (ODOP) and MSMEs were particularly well-received by buyers. The 43rd edition of the IITF 2024 concluded successfully on Wednesday, in the national capital.