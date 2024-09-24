Assam YouTuber Faces Legal Action for Leaking Zubeen's Sikaar Movie Online

A case has been lodged at the cyber police station in Guwahati against a youth associated with the YouTube channel "Tech You Crash" for allegedly making Zubeen Garg's recently released movie Sikaar viral on the YouTube.
The youth identified as Rekibuddin Ali reportedly claimed through his channel that viewers could watch the movie from home without visiting theaters.
Following this, an FIR was filed by Team Sikaar, including the movie's director Debangkar Borgohain, and his team.
The said YouTube channel has since deleted the viral video.
In a subsequent video, Ali issued a public apology, stating: “Hello Guys, in my previous video I mentioned that I have the movie Sikaar with me. Now I am saying that I don’t have the movie. To get more views on my channel, I used the Sikaar poster as a thumbnail for a different movie. My videos weren’t getting viral, so for the sake of views, I made a mistake for which I apologize. I have no rights over the movie Sikaar. I request Team Sikaar to forgive me, thinking of me as a kid.”
The incident has raised concerns over piracy and unauthorized distribution of newly released films on digital platforms.