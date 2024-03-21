Assamese Actor Spandan Borthakur Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Assamese actor Spandan Borthakur tragically passed away from a cardiac arrest while onboard a train in Tripura on the evening of March 20.
Borthakur made his debut in the film industry with the movie "Astittwa," where he garnered praise for his portrayal of a key character in a negative role. He further showcased his talent in the nationally and internationally acclaimed Hindi short film "Sorry," alongside actor Ravi Sarma. Additionally, he was involved in the upcoming films "Hanuman" by Himanshu Prasad Das and "Local KungFu3" by Kenny Basumatary, both currently in production.
Notably, Borthakur recently showcased his versatility by portraying the role of AASU Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya in a web series.
Aside from his acting career, Borthakur was a graduate in Mathematics from Cotton College and actively engaged in various NGOs focusing on environmental and wildlife conservation efforts. He also had a professional background representing major international apparel brands in the northeastern region.