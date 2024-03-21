Assamese Actor Spandan Borthakur Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Borthakur made his debut in the film industry with the movie "Astittwa," where he garnered praise for his portrayal of a key character in a negative role. He further showcased his talent in the nationally and internationally acclaimed Hindi short film "Sorry," alongside actor Ravi Sarma. Additionally, he was involved in the upcoming films "Hanuman" by Himanshu Prasad Das and "Local KungFu3" by Kenny Basumatary, both currently in production.