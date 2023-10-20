Assamese-American Ashwin Hazarika's Debut Song 'Kesa Xon' To Bridge Gaps

In a spectacular fusion of Assamese heritage and American talent, Ashwin Hazarika, a born and raised American, is all set to captivate audiences with his debut Assamese music track, 'Kesa Xon,' scheduled for release on October 23. This extraordinary musical endeavor aims to promote Assamese culture and heritage in the United States and marks a significant milestone in the cross-cultural exchange of music.
Ashwin Hazarika, a proud promoter of Assamese culture and heritage on foreign soil, has long harbored a dream of releasing a song in his native Assamese language. Despite growing up in the United States, he has remained deeply connected to his roots, and 'Kesa Xon' represents a culmination of this cultural passion.
Hailing from Assam, Ashwin has made it his mission to introduce the world to the rich traditions and melodies of Assam and India. Over the years, he has graced numerous international stages with his performances, showcasing the works of legendary figures like Bishuprasad Rabha, Bhupen Hazarika besides singing Rabindra Sangeet, and Borgeet.
The much-anticipated debut single, 'Kesa Xon,' is scheduled for release on October 23rd, 2023.
'Kesa Xon' is the result of a talented team effort. Rahul Gautam Sharma is behind the lyrics and composition, Sudarshan handles the music arrangement, and Ibson Lal Baruah takes care of mix and mastering. Rohan Virdi is in charge of video direction and editing, and the production is overseen by AshwinOutbreak.