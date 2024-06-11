Assamese Documentary ’Sibuk' Selected For MIFF 2024

'Sibuk,' an Assamese documentary film, has been selected for the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2024. This documentary, which has been produced locally, highlights a special venture where four brave young Assamese individuals successfully undertook a daunting campaign to find a solution.
The journey of 'Sibuk' commenced from Gogamukh in Lakhimpur and concluded in Tezpur. This ten-day expedition was a continuous journey. During the journey, the brave Assamese youth did not carry any kind of food supplies.
Instead, they relied on the small-scale fishing, foraging for wild vegetables, and crossing rivers and streams for sustenance. By skillfully controlling the vast and turbulent Brahmaputra River, they successfully reached their predetermined destination.
Controlling the vast currents of the Brahmaputra and navigating in the right direction was a challenging task. Yet, these eight individuals evenly shouldered the responsibility and managed to reach the Tezpur Ghat within the stipulated time.
This journey, captured in the documentary 'Sibuk,' is filled with many adventurous incidents and anecdotes. Those who watch this documentary will enjoy a thrilling experience. The planning of this documentary was carried out by Richan Doloi, Shwetkar Bordoloi, and Ashutosh Kashyap. The direction and overall management of 'Sibuk' were handled by Ashutosh Kashyap.
The local creation 'Sibuk' has been officially selected for screening at MIFF 2024. MIFF, organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), is a significant and suitable platform for documentary and short film producers from Northeast India and across the country.