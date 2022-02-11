Assamese Feature Film 'Boroxun: Songs For Rain' To Release In Assam In March

Boroxun: Songs for Rain, an assamese feature film, will start its screening in Assam from March 2022, following great success at both national and international platforms, Saj Entertainment team said.

The official trailer of the film was released for the first time on Friday at Guwahati Press Club following which it will make its entry into theatres.

Produced by Saj Entertainment, the film was directed by Krrishna Kt. Bora, an alumnus of the reputed Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute. Bina Patangia, Maitri Das and Deepjyoti Kalita play the lead characters.

The film Boroxun is about a fishermen village in Assam, facing a dry spell which leads to a crisis in the lives of the villagers. The villagers make desperate attempts at various ceremonies to please the rain gods in a hope that it will bring rain.

Notably, the film, which is a debut for most of the crew members, was put together in ten days of shooting. It was shot in a village at Teok in Jorhat.

Boroxun Songs for Rain, made its first presence at the NFDC Film Bazaar, wherein it was listed at the Film Bazaar Recommends list of 2020. Thereafter, it went on to secure official selection and nomination for the category of Best Director for Krrishna Kt. Bora and Best Actor for Deepjyoti Kalita at the New York Indian International Film Festival.

Later that year, the film was officially selected at the Ottawa Indian International Film Festival, OIFFA and secured official selection at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The film was invited to the exciting Gangneung International Film Festival of South Korea, and GIFF where it secured official selection.

Finally, the film was officially selected at the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal, SAFFM and received Jury's Special Mention for Best Fiction Feature.