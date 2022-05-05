Assamese Film ‘Baghjan’ Selected for ‘Goes to Cannes’

Assamese film 'Baghjan' by national award-winning filmmaker Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia has been selected for the 'Goes to Cannes' section at the upcoming Marche’ Du Film.

The film has been shot at real locations and the victims of the oil-leakage tragedy have acted in it.

Along with ‘Baghjan’, four other Indian films have also been selected in the section. The other Indian films be selected in this section are 'Bailadila' by Shailendra Sahu, 'Ek Jagah Apni' by Ektara Collective and 'Follower' by Harshad Nalawade and ‘Shivamma’ by Jai Shankar.

Earlier, Dohutia’s work was selected for the work-in-progress (WIP) lab at National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) Film Bazaar. And now under this 'Goes to Cannes' section, the project will get the attention of global agents, buyers and distributors.

This is one of the largest film markets in the world. Established in 1959, it is held annually in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival or Festival de Cannes.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced that India will be the official Country of Honour at the upcoming Marche’ Du Film, organized alongside the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France.

