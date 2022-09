Assamese filmmaker Dip Bhuyan was on Friday conferred with a National Film Award for his directorial film Manah Aru Manuh (Manas and People).

President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Dip Bhuyan. His film was nominated in the Best Environment Film Category.

Dip Bhuyan is a popular filmmaker from Assam. Some of his notable works include Resonance of Mother’s Melody and The Divided Soul.

His film ‘Idiom Of Rug’ was screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival in 2020.