Assamese Movie Abhimannyu Release Date, Cast, and More

"Abhimannyu" is a highly anticipated Assamese action-drama directed by Achinta Shankar, with a powerful story inspired by the Mahabharata. This film, produced by Matlebuddin Ahmed, tackles themes of resilience, integrity, and resistance against corruption. The protagonist, Abhimanyu, mirrors the mythological Abhimanyu, who was trapped in a maze of forces but rose to break free. Abhimannyu reimagines this struggle, representing the modern individual fighting against societal challenges. With a runtime of 2 hours and 18 minutes, Abhimannyu is set for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.

All You Need to Know

Format : Movie

Genre : Action, Drama

Language : Assamese

Runtime : 2 hours, 18 minutes

Director : Achinta Shankar

Writer : Achinta Shankar

Producer : Matlebuddin Ahmed

Co-producer : Sabeha Sabnam

Executive Producer : Debajit Mazumdar

Release Date : November 15, 2024

Certification: UA (Parental Guidance)

Abhimannyu Movie Cast

The film stars some of Assam’s notable actors, each bringing depth and authenticity to their roles:

Kamal Lochan as Prabhat: The lead role, symbolizing a character with resilience, integrity, and a drive to fight against corruption.

Deeplina Deka as Jyotshna: Adds strength and emotional depth to the narrative, supporting the protagonist’s journey.

Debajit Mazumdar as Jayanta: A complex role that adds nuance to the film’s story.

Amrita Gogoi as Sharmistha: Brings an emotional connection that grounds the story.

Additional Cast: Bhagawat Pritam, Rajiv Goswami, Hirannya Deka, Shreya Borthakur, Moniraj Borthakur, and a special appearance by singer-actor Zubeen Garg.

Abhimannyu Plot: What to Expect

The story of Abhimannyu draws inspiration from the character of Abhimanyu in the Mahabharata, who was trapped in a difficult maze. In this modern take, the protagonist faces similar challenges, ensnared in a web of corruption, power, and social injustice. However, unlike the ancient tale, Abhimannyu fights back with a determination to create his own legacy and rewrite his story with a victorious ending. This movie portrays his journey as he bravely overcomes hurdles, delivering a message of hope, courage, and resilience.

Where to Watch Abhimannyu Assamese Movie?

"Abhimannyu" will have a theatrical release in Assam on November 15, 2024. The film is anticipated to attract a large audience, especially those who appreciate Assamese cinema’s unique portrayal of culturally rich and thought-provoking stories.

Abhimannyu Production Team

Produced by Sabnam's Entertainment, Abhimannyu is brought to life with a skilled team, focusing on authentic storytelling and visual depth:

Screenplay and Dialogues : Himanshu Nath

Choreographers : Deepak Dey, Pranab Bharali

Action : Rajesh Kannan

VFX : Ratul Dutta

Color Grading : Rajesh Yadav

Music : Diganta Bharati, Arup Jyoti Baruah, and Rajdweep

Singers : Zubeen Garg, Papon, Deeplina Deka, Priyanka Bharali, Rupam Bhuyan, Bhaswati Bharati, and Arup Jyoti Baruah

Art Director : Jyoti Shankar Bhattacharya

Cinematography : Pradip Daimary

Editing : Protim Khound

Makeup : Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta

Costume Design: Dhiraj Deka

Abhimannyu Trailer