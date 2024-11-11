Assamese Movie Abhimannyu Release Date, Cast, and More

"Abhimannyu" is a highly anticipated Assamese action-drama directed by Achinta Shankar, with a powerful story inspired by the Mahabharata. This film, produced by Matlebuddin Ahmed, tackles themes of resilience, integrity, and resistance against corruption. The protagonist, Abhimanyu, mirrors the mythological Abhimanyu, who was trapped in a maze of forces but rose to break free. Abhimannyu reimagines this struggle, representing the modern individual fighting against societal challenges. With a runtime of 2 hours and 18 minutes, Abhimannyu is set for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.
All You Need to Know
Format: Movie
Genre: Action, Drama
Language: Assamese
Runtime: 2 hours, 18 minutes
Director: Achinta Shankar
Writer: Achinta Shankar
Producer: Matlebuddin Ahmed
Co-producer: Sabeha Sabnam
Executive Producer: Debajit Mazumdar
Release Date: November 15, 2024
Certification: UA (Parental Guidance)
The film stars some of Assam’s notable actors, each bringing depth and authenticity to their roles:
Kamal Lochan as Prabhat: The lead role, symbolizing a character with resilience, integrity, and a drive to fight against corruption.
Deeplina Deka as Jyotshna: Adds strength and emotional depth to the narrative, supporting the protagonist’s journey.
Debajit Mazumdar as Jayanta: A complex role that adds nuance to the film’s story.
Amrita Gogoi as Sharmistha: Brings an emotional connection that grounds the story.
Additional Cast: Bhagawat Pritam, Rajiv Goswami, Hirannya Deka, Shreya Borthakur, Moniraj Borthakur, and a special appearance by singer-actor Zubeen Garg.
The story of Abhimannyu draws inspiration from the character of Abhimanyu in the Mahabharata, who was trapped in a difficult maze. In this modern take, the protagonist faces similar challenges, ensnared in a web of corruption, power, and social injustice. However, unlike the ancient tale, Abhimannyu fights back with a determination to create his own legacy and rewrite his story with a victorious ending. This movie portrays his journey as he bravely overcomes hurdles, delivering a message of hope, courage, and resilience.
"Abhimannyu" will have a theatrical release in Assam on November 15, 2024. The film is anticipated to attract a large audience, especially those who appreciate Assamese cinema’s unique portrayal of culturally rich and thought-provoking stories.
Produced by Sabnam's Entertainment, Abhimannyu is brought to life with a skilled team, focusing on authentic storytelling and visual depth:
Screenplay and Dialogues: Himanshu Nath
Choreographers: Deepak Dey, Pranab Bharali
Action: Rajesh Kannan
VFX: Ratul Dutta
Color Grading: Rajesh Yadav
Music: Diganta Bharati, Arup Jyoti Baruah, and Rajdweep
Singers: Zubeen Garg, Papon, Deeplina Deka, Priyanka Bharali, Rupam Bhuyan, Bhaswati Bharati, and Arup Jyoti Baruah
Art Director: Jyoti Shankar Bhattacharya
Cinematography: Pradip Daimary
Editing: Protim Khound
Makeup: Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta
Costume Design: Dhiraj Deka
The trailer for Abhimannyu showcases a glimpse of the protagonist’s intense journey, dramatic scenes, and gripping moments that set the stage for a compelling story. Fans can expect visuals filled with powerful action sequences, emotional dialogues, and a thematic exploration of strength and rebellion. The trailer, now available online, has already built excitement among audiences.
Abhimannyu is anticipated to be a milestone in Assamese cinema, with its strong narrative, talented cast, and a production team dedicated to delivering a meaningful story. By drawing parallels with the character of Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata, the movie aims to inspire audiences to overcome adversity and fight for their beliefs. Mark your calendars for November 15, 2024, for this captivating cinematic experience.
When is the release date of Abhimannyu?
Abhimannyu will be released in theaters on November 15, 2024.
Where can I watch Abhimannyu?
The movie will be available in theaters across Assam.
Who are the lead actors in Abhimannyu?
Kamal Lochan, Deeplina Deka, and Debajit Mazumdar play the main roles in the film, with a special appearance by Zubeen Garg.
What themes does Abhimannyu explore?
The movie explores themes of resilience, integrity, and fighting against societal corruption, drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata.