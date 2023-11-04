Assam’s DJ Phukan Receives Mirchi Music Award for Best Song Producer

National Film Award-winning musician Dhrubajyoti Phukan alias DJ Phukan from Assam received the Mirchi Music Award 2023 under the Best Song Producer- Programming and Arranging category on Friday.
DJ Phukan received the award along with Himonshu Parikh for the song ‘Kesariya Tera’ from the movie Brahmastra. The song was composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.
Meanwhile, the following are the winners who received the awards under various categories:
Album of the Year: Laal Singh Chaddha
Song of the Year: Kesariya from Brahmastra
Recreated Song of the Year: Ami Je Tomar (Tandav) from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Male Vocalist of the Year: Arijit Singh for ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra
Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal for ‘Jab Saiyaan’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Music Composer of the Year: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Jab Saiyaan’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Lyricist of the Year: Amitabh Bhattacharya for ‘Tur Kalleyan’ from Laal Singh Chaddha
Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Hardik Bhardwaj for ‘Meri Sazaa’ from Vadh
Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Sireesha Bhagavatula for ‘Ghodey Pe Sawar’ from Qala
Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: Qaff, Savera for ‘Doobey’ from Gehraiyaan
Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Anurag Sharma for ‘Kacchi Doriyaan’ from Maja Ma
Song Engineer- Recording & Mixing: Aaroh Velankar, Aniruddh Anantha, Ashwin Kulkarni, Harjot Kaur, Himanshu Shirlekar, Pranav Gupta, Sukanto Singha and Shadab Rayeen for ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra
Background Music Score: Pritam for Brahmastra movie
Raag Inspired Song of the Year: Bhalobashibe Bole from Homecoming