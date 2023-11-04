Assam’s DJ Phukan Receives Mirchi Music Award for Best Song Producer

Meanwhile, the following are the winners who received the awards under various categories:

Album of the Year: Laal Singh Chaddha

Song of the Year: Kesariya from Brahmastra

Recreated Song of the Year: Ami Je Tomar (Tandav) from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Male Vocalist of the Year: Arijit Singh for ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra

Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal for ‘Jab Saiyaan’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Music Composer of the Year: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Jab Saiyaan’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Lyricist of the Year: Amitabh Bhattacharya for ‘Tur Kalleyan’ from Laal Singh Chaddha

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Hardik Bhardwaj for ‘Meri Sazaa’ from Vadh

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Sireesha Bhagavatula for ‘Ghodey Pe Sawar’ from Qala

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: Qaff, Savera for ‘Doobey’ from Gehraiyaan

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Anurag Sharma for ‘Kacchi Doriyaan’ from Maja Ma

Song Engineer- Recording & Mixing: Aaroh Velankar, Aniruddh Anantha, Ashwin Kulkarni, Harjot Kaur, Himanshu Shirlekar, Pranav Gupta, Sukanto Singha and Shadab Rayeen for ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra

Background Music Score: Pritam for Brahmastra movie