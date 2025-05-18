Assam’s Kingshuk Moran Bags Zee Cine Award for Stree 2

Assam's very own Kingshuk Moran brought immense pride to the state by winning the prestigious Expert Sound Design award at the Zee Cine Awards 2025 for his exceptional work in the horror-comedy blockbuster Stree 2.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, Stree 2 emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, dominating the Bollywood box office with its unique blend of horror and humour. The film’s resounding success was bolstered by its top-notch technical execution, particularly its immersive sound design, masterfully crafted by Kingshuk Moran.

Hailing from Naharkatia in Assam, Kingshuk's achievement marks a milestone for the region, showcasing the growing presence and influence of talent from the Northeast in mainstream Indian cinema. His win at one of Bollywood’s most celebrated award platforms not only highlights his individual brilliance but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists and technicians from the region.

The night proved to be a sweeping success for Stree 2, which also bagged Best Film, Best Actress (Shraddha Kapoor), and Best Music (Sachin-Jigar) — making Kingshuk’s victory all the more special as part of the year’s most celebrated movie.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while Laapataa Ladies and Amar Singh Chamkila also emerged as major winners across several categories.