Asur Season 3 Update: Arshad Warsi Confirms Filming to Begin Soon as Script Nears Completion

Fans of the psychological crime thriller Asur have reason to celebrate. Actor Arshad Warsi has shared a major update about Season 3, confirming that the script is in its final stages and the team is preparing to begin filming soon.
The acclaimed series, known for its gripping blend of forensic science and Indian mythology, is currently in pre-production, with scheduling discussions underway.
Arshad Warsi on Asur Season 3 Shooting Timeline
Speaking about the much-anticipated third season, Arshad Warsi clarified that the delay in production has been due to careful scripting rather than setbacks.
According to the actor, Asur demands detailed research and layered storytelling, especially because it combines psychological profiling, criminal investigation, and mythological references. He revealed that the makers are finalising dates and are keen to ensure the script meets expectations before going on floors.
Warsi stated that discussions around schedules are ongoing and expressed optimism that shooting will begin soon. In an earlier interaction, he had also mentioned that filming could start around December, although he had not yet read the full script at that time.
What Makes Asur Unique: Mythology Meets Crime Thriller
Created by Gaurav Shukla, Asur stands out for merging crime procedural drama with mythological symbolism. Across two seasons, the show has explored the darker side of human psychology through the lens of a serial killer who believes himself to be the reincarnation or manifestation of the mythological demon Kali.
Arshad Warsi plays Dhananjay Rajpoot (DJ), a morally complex forensic expert and investigator. His character operates in grey zones while confronting disturbing crimes rooted in ideology and trauma.
Co-leading the series is Barun Sobti, who portrays Nikhil Nair, a forensic expert-turned-teacher drawn back into investigative work. The dynamic between DJ and Nikhil has been central to the show’s emotional and psychological depth.
Expected Cast Returning for Asur Season 3
Season 3 is expected to bring back several key cast members who have shaped the narrative so far. These include:
Gaurav Arora
Anupriya Goenka
Riddhi Dogra
Amey Wagh
Meiyang Chang
Abhishek Chauhan
Vishesh Bansal
Reports suggest that Season 3 may take DJ’s character into even darker territory as he and Nikhil pursue a serial killer across multiple states.
Arshad Warsi’s Busy 2026 Lineup
Beyond Asur 3, Arshad Warsi has an extensive slate of projects lined up for 2026, showcasing his versatility across genres.
His upcoming films include:
Dhamaal 4 – Comedy
Welcome to the Jungle – Comedy entertainer
King – Action drama
Ghamasaan – Dacoit drama
In Ghamasaan, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Warsi plays a character inspired by the notorious bandit Shiv Kumar Patel, also known as Dadua. The actor reportedly gained nearly 10 kilograms to portray the role authentically before transitioning to another project that required a completely different physical look.
Warsi has repeatedly emphasised his preference for diverse and layered roles rather than focusing solely on leading-man status. He has stated that each character he chooses must feel distinct in personality, tone and presentation.
What to Expect from Asur Season 3
While plot specifics remain under wraps, Season 3 is expected to continue exploring:
Psychological depth and moral ambiguity
Complex investigative arcs
Mythological parallels woven into modern crime
High-stakes pursuit of a dangerous antagonist
If production begins as indicated, more official updates regarding release timelines and story details are likely to follow in the coming months.
With its compelling mix of mythology and modern crime drama, Asur Season 3 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian web series returns in the near future.
