"Avatar: Fire and Ash", James Cameron Reveals Title for 'Avatar 3'

Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the story from 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, which depicted the ongoing conflict between humanity and the Na'vi after the Resources Development Administration (RDA) returned to Pandora. By the end of the sequel, Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana) had thwarted an RDA assault against the Metkayina clan and their whale-like allies, the Tulkuns. However, their eldest son was killed in the conflict, and the RDA remains entrenched on Pandora.