"Avatar: Fire and Ash", James Cameron Reveals Title for 'Avatar 3'

At the D23 Expo on Friday, director James Cameron, alongside stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, unveiled the title for the highly anticipated third installment of the blockbuster Avatar series: "Avatar: Fire and Ash." The announcement was met with enthusiastic applause, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Although no footage was shown, Cameron offered a glimpse of the film through concept art, including images of Neytiri (Saldana) dancing over flames and riding banshees. He described the new film as an "insane adventure" with high emotional stakes, promising viewers a deeper exploration of Pandora and its diverse cultures.
“You'll see a lot more of Pandora that you’ve never seen before,” Cameron said. “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re venturing into challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.”
Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the story from 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, which depicted the ongoing conflict between humanity and the Na'vi after the Resources Development Administration (RDA) returned to Pandora. By the end of the sequel, Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana) had thwarted an RDA assault against the Metkayina clan and their whale-like allies, the Tulkuns. However, their eldest son was killed in the conflict, and the RDA remains entrenched on Pandora.
The third film will pick up shortly after these events, introducing the "Ash People," a clan of Na'vi characterized by their affinity for violence and power. Cameron has hinted that this new faction will offer a darker perspective on the Na'vi, contrasting with the positive portrayals seen in previous films.
Set to release on December 19, 2025, Avatar: Fire and Ash will be followed by two more installments, with the fourth film scheduled for December 2029 and the fifth for December 2031. Cameron, who has produced all the Avatar films with his longtime collaborator Jon Landau, who passed away in July, promises new biomes, cultures, and creatures in the upcoming film.
Concept art for Avatar: Fire and Ash was also shared on Instagram, with the caption: “Just announced at #D23, our title for the next Avatar film: Avatar: Fire and Ash. Get ready to journey back to Pandora, in theaters December 19, 2025.”
The first Avatar (2009) remains the highest-grossing film of all time, while Avatar: The Way of Water holds the third spot with a global gross of $2.32 billion. Cameron has directed three of the top five highest-grossing films in history, solidifying his legacy in cinema.