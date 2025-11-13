Avihitham OTT Release: Why You Should Not Miss Senna Hegde’s Witty Take on the Male Gaze

National Award-winning filmmaker Senna Hegde’s latest Malayalam comedy-drama, Avihitham, is all set for its much-awaited OTT premiere on JioHotstar. After a limited theatrical run, the film is now reaching a wider audience eager to experience its quirky storytelling and sharp social commentary.

With Hegde’s signature mix of satire, simplicity, and small-town humour, Avihitham examines male curiosity, gossip culture, and gender perceptions through a comedic lens. Here’s everything you need to know about its digital release, story, and why it deserves a spot on your weekend watchlist.

Avihitham Storyline

Set in a sleepy small town, Avihitham revolves around a rumour that sends the local men into a frenzy. When Prakashan spots Vinod having an extramarital affair in Madhavan’s backyard, word spreads like wildfire. A self-appointed group of men — including Madhavan’s sons and several locals — takes it upon themselves to “investigate” the affair.

What follows is a chain of humorous yet thought-provoking events that expose not just the hypocrisy of societal norms but also the deep-seated insecurities of the men themselves. Hegde uses humour to dissect the collective obsession with morality, privacy, and the policing of women’s behaviour.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQ_NEg4E9eQ/?igsh=c3ZtNTRmbmdtdzRj

Cast and Crew

The film features a mix of fresh and familiar faces, all of whom bring authenticity to the rustic setting:

Unniraj as Venu

Renji Kankol, Vineeth Chakyar, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, and Vrinda Menon in pivotal roles

Avihitham is directed by Senna Hegde, known for his critically acclaimed Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam. The film is produced by Hegde, Mukesh Mehta, and CV Sarathi under E4 Experiments, in collaboration with Harris Desom and PB Anish.

Cinematography: Sreeraj Raveendran

Editing: Sanath Sivaraj

Trailer Highlights

The trailer offers a delightful glimpse into a world filled with gossip, confusion, and situational comedy. It captures the chaotic mission of a group of men determined to “uncover the truth” about an alleged affair — only to find themselves entangled in their own insecurities.

Packed with witty dialogues, layered humour, and lively visuals, the trailer promises a blend of realism and satire that defines Senna Hegde’s storytelling style.

Avihitham OTT Platform

Avihitham has secured its official digital home on JioHotstar, where it will be available for streaming exclusively. T, which aggregates multiple OTT platforms for subscribers.

The digital release ensures that audiences across India can finally enjoy the film that had a limited theatrical rollout earlier this year.

Avihitham OTT Release Date

The film is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on November 14, 2025.

While Avihitham was originally made in Malayalam, it will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, expanding its reach to regional audiences across the country.

Reasons to Watch Avihitham

1. A Simple Story Told with Sharp Wit

Set in a modest small-town backdrop, Avihitham captures the absurdity of everyday gossip and collective moral policing with remarkable simplicity.

2. A Satirical Look at the Male Gaze

Senna Hegde cleverly dissects how society’s fixation on women’s conduct reveals deeper patriarchal insecurities. The film uses humour to highlight how men often assume moral authority while ignoring their own contradictions.

3. Women’s Perspective and Agency

The film gives space to female voices, exploring how women navigate societal judgment and expectation. Hegde questions whether anyone truly considers what women desire or value — a recurring theme in his works.

4. Stellar Performances

Every actor delivers a grounded, natural performance. Unni Raj shines as Venu, while the supporting cast — Dhanesh, Renji Kankol, and others — add layers of realism and humour to the ensemble.

5. Signature Senna Hegde Touch

Fans of Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam will recognise Hegde’s distinct voice: observational humour, subtle commentary, and affection for the quirks of small-town life.

Avihitham is a reminder that meaningful cinema doesn’t always need grandeur — sometimes, a few curious villagers and their gossip can hold up a mirror to society. With its humorous yet thought-provoking take on gender and morality, this Malayalam gem is a must-watch on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium this weekend.

Also Read:

Mithra Mandali Now Streaming on OTT: Everything to Know About the Re-Edited Telugu Comedy on Prime Video