Azaad Movie Review

Azaad, a historical Hindi-language drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor, hit theatres on January 17, 2025. Known for his emotional storytelling in Rock On!!, Kai Po Che, and Kedarnath, Kapoor delivers yet another heart-touching tale. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgn, and Rasha Thadani, this film focuses on themes of love, rebellion, and the extraordinary bond between a man and an animal.

All You Need to Know

Format: Feature Film

Genre: Historical Drama

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Producers: Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor

Cast:

Ajay Devgn as Vikram Singh



Aaman Devgn as Govind



Rasha Thadani as Janaki



Mohit Malik as Tej Bahadur



Piyush Mishra as Rai Bahadur

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 2 hours 27 minutes

Where to Watch Azaad

Currently, Azaad is showing in cinemas across India. OTT release details are awaited, but it is expected to stream on major platforms soon.

Plot and Overview

Set in the pre-independence era, Azaad revolves around Govind (Aaman Devgn), a village boy from Bhusar who dreams of ending the oppression of his people. Their rulers, Rai Bahadur (Piyush Mishra) and his son Tej Bahadur (Mohit Malik), are loyalists to the British and enforce brutal policies. Govind's life changes when he joins the band of the fearless dacoit Vikram Singh (Ajay Devgn).

As the story unfolds, Vikram mentors Govind, helping him transform from an aimless youth to a determined saviour. The emotional core of the film lies in the bond between Govind and Vikram's prized horse, Azaad, symbolizing freedom and resilience.

The first half of the film takes time to build the narrative but picks up when Ajay Devgn enters with his commanding presence. The second half delves deeper into the evolving bond between Govind and Azaad, offering a blend of action, emotions, and gripping storytelling.

Cast and Performances

Ajay Devgn as Vikram Singh: Devgn is the film's backbone, stealing the show with his intense and grounded performance.

Aaman Devgn as Govind: Aaman's debut is impressive, showcasing his natural flair for action, emotion, and dance.

Rasha Thadani as Janaki: Rasha shines in her role, balancing charm and emotional depth, proving she is a star in the making.

Mohit Malik as Tej Bahadur: Malik delivers a striking debut as a menacing villain.

Piyush Mishra as Rai Bahadur: Though underutilized, Mishra brings authenticity to his character.

Direction and Technical Aspects

Abhishek Kapoor masterfully weaves a story that relies on emotions over grandeur. The cinematography captures the rural landscapes and period details beautifully, immersing viewers in the 1920s setting. While the pacing of the first half could be tighter, the film redeems itself in the second half with emotional highs and impactful moments.

Music and Background Score

The music by Amit Trivedi complements the film’s tone, though the album doesn’t stand out. Only two tracks make a lasting impression. The background score by Hitesh Sonik, however, effectively enhances the emotional weight of key scenes.

What Works and What Doesn’t

What Works:

Powerful performances, especially by Ajay Devgn and the debutants.

A simple yet emotionally impactful story.

The bond between Govind and Azaad, which becomes the heart of the film.

What Doesn’t Work:

A slow and slightly disjointed first half.

The parallel narrative involving Vikram Singh feels forced.

The music album is average.

Azaad Movie Trailer

Verdict

Azaad is an emotional rollercoaster that delivers a simple but touching story about rebellion, relationships, and self-discovery. While it has a few flaws, its heartfelt performances and gripping second half make it a worthwhile watch. The film serves as a promising launchpad for Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani, and Mohit Malik.

Our Rating: ⭐⭐⭐ (3.5/5)