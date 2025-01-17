Azaad OTT Release Date, Platform and More

Azaad is a historical drama film released on January 17, 2025. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and introduces newcomers Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani. It portrays a story of resilience and freedom, capturing the essence of India's struggle for independence. With its emotional storyline, captivating visuals, and a talented cast, Azaad has won the hearts of audiences. Here is everything you need to know about its OTT release, cast, production details, and more.
All You Need to Know
Format: Feature Film
Genre: Historical Drama
Language: Hindi
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Production Houses: RSVP Movies, Guy In The Sky Pictures
OTT Platform: To Be Announced
OTT Release Date: To Be Announced
Azaad Cast and Crew
Main Cast
Ajay Devgn as Vikram Singh, a leader guiding his people.
Diana Penty as Kesar, a determined young woman.
Aaman Devgn as Govind, a stable boy with a dream.
Rasha Thadani as Janaki, a key figure in Govind’s life.
Supporting Cast
Mohit Malik as Tej Bahadur
Piyush Mishra as Rai Bahadur
Natasha Rastogi as Nani
Crew
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Music Composer: Amit Trivedi
Cinematographer: Satyajit Pande (Setu)
Editors: Chandan Arora
Plot Overview
Azaad is set in 1920s India, during the colonial period. The story follows Govind, a young stable boy, and his unbreakable bond with a majestic horse named Azaad. As Govind dreams of riding Azaad, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and courage. Alongside his personal growth, the movie highlights the fight for justice, freedom, and the spirit of rebellion against oppression. With elements of bravery, determination, and patriotism, the movie resonates with audiences of all ages.
OTT Release Date and Platform
The official OTT platform for Azaad is yet to be announced. Fans eagerly await updates about its release on streaming platforms. Once available, the movie will be accessible for viewers to enjoy in the comfort of their homes.
Theatrical Release: January 17, 2025
OTT Platform: To Be Announced
OTT Release Date: To Be Announced
Where to Watch Azaad
Theatres: The film is currently playing in cinemas across India.
OTT Platform: Updates about its streaming platform will follow soon.
TV Premiere: Details regarding the television premiere are awaited.
Production Details
Budget: Estimated at ₹250 crores, ensuring high-quality production.
Filming Locations: Shot in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, showcasing scenic landscapes and historic monuments.
Music: Amit Trivedi’s compositions add an emotional and inspirational touch to the movie.
Trailer
The trailer of Azaad beautifully captures the film's essence, showcasing breathtaking visuals, emotional performances, and the struggles of Govind and Azaad. The trailer highlights themes of freedom, courage, and love for one’s country.
Why Watch Azaad?
Heartwarming Storyline: A tale of freedom, resilience, and the bond between a boy and his horse.
Powerful Performances: Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty shine in their roles, with newcomers Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani delivering impactful performances.
Stunning Cinematography: The visuals by Satyajit Pande bring the 1920s era to life.
Soulful Music: Amit Trivedi’s soundtrack elevates the emotional depth of the film.
Patriotic Appeal: Celebrating India’s rich history and struggle for independence.
Conclusion
Azaad is more than a movie; it is a tribute to India’s brave hearts and the indomitable spirit of freedom. With its engaging story, stellar cast, and high production quality, it is a must-watch for fans of historical dramas. Stay tuned for updates about its OTT release and enjoy the cinematic masterpiece on the big screen while it lasts.