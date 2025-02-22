Baapu OTT Release: Where to Watch Brahmaji and Aamani's Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

Baapu, a sarcastic Telugu comedy-drama, is set to hit theatres on February 21, 2025, and has already secured an OTT release. The film blends dark humor with deep emotions, offering a unique perspective on rural family struggles.

Where to Watch Baapu on OTT?

Following its theatrical release, Baapu will stream on Jio Hotstar post its cinema run. While the exact digital premiere date has not yet been announced, reports indicate that the film will be available on the platform soon after its theatrical window closes.

Plot Summary

Baapu (A Father's Story) is a satirical comedy-drama inspired by true events, offering a humorous yet thought-provoking look at village life and its struggles. The story revolves around a farming family facing a drastic dilemma—one member must die for the others to survive. Despite its dark premise, the film masterfully blends humor with emotion, making for an engaging watch.

The first-look poster, unveiled by actor Rana Daggubati, highlights themes of familial bonds and transformation, capturing the film’s essence of dark comedy and social commentary.

Cast and Crew

Brahmaji – Lead Role

– Lead Role Aamani – Lead Role

– Lead Role Dhanya Balakrishna – Supporting Role

– Supporting Role Sudhakar Reddy Kethiri – Supporting Role

– Supporting Role Srinivas Avasarala – Supporting Role

– Supporting Role Director : Daya

: Daya Producers : Raju & CH. Bhanu Prasad Reddy

: Raju & CH. Bhanu Prasad Reddy Production Banners : Comrade Film Factory & Atheera

: Comrade Film Factory & Atheera Music : RR Dhruvan

: RR Dhruvan Cinematography : Vasu Pendem

: Vasu Pendem Editing : Aalayam Anil

: Aalayam Anil Production Designer : Sripal Macharla

: Sripal Macharla Costume Designer : Mythili Seetha

: Mythili Seetha Sound Designer : Yethiraj

: Yethiraj Publicity Design : Viva Reddy

: Viva Reddy Executive Producer : Srija Reddy

: Srija Reddy PRO Team : Vamsi-Sekhar

: Vamsi-Sekhar Music Label: Madhura Audio

Why Watch Baapu?

Storyline : A ironic take on rural struggles and sacrifices.

: A ironic take on rural struggles and sacrifices. Dark Comedy & Social Commentary : The film skillfully balances humor and emotion.

: The film skillfully balances humor and emotion. Strong Performances : Featuring a talented ensemble cast.

: Featuring a talented ensemble cast. Engaging Direction: Daya brings a fresh storytelling approach.

Conclusion

Baapu is a gripping and it is unconventional way that blends humor with deep social themes. With its OTT release confirmed on Jio Hotstar, audiences who miss the theatrical run can soon watch this unique film online.

FAQ

