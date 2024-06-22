Bad News: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything you need to know

Exciting tidings await cinephiles as the highly anticipated film "Bad Newz" gears up for its theatrical release on July 19th. Formerly titled "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam," the unveiling of the motion poster and official release date on March 18th has sparked fervent anticipation among movie enthusiasts.

Backed by the illustrious producer Karan Johar, "Bad Newz" represents the maiden collaboration between Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, promising an exhilarating cinematic journey.

Helmed by the acclaimed director Anand Tiwari, the film also boasts the inclusion of the talented Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role. Wrapped up in July 2023 after filming, the movie has been eagerly awaited by fans, poised to deliver a fresh and enthralling cinematic experience.