Bad News: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything you need to know

Exciting tidings await cinephiles as the highly anticipated film "Bad Newz" gears up for its theatrical release on July 19th. Formerly titled "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam," the unveiling of the motion poster and official release date on March 18th has sparked fervent anticipation among movie enthusiasts.
Backed by the illustrious producer Karan Johar, "Bad Newz" represents the maiden collaboration between Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, promising an exhilarating cinematic journey.
Helmed by the acclaimed director Anand Tiwari, the film also boasts the inclusion of the talented Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role. Wrapped up in July 2023 after filming, the movie has been eagerly awaited by fans, poised to deliver a fresh and enthralling cinematic experience.
Renowned director Anand Tiwari, celebrated for his directorial debut "Love per Square Foot" (2018), joins forces once again with Vicky Kaushal for "Bad Newz," signaling the dawn of another captivating cinematic adventure.
While the intricacies of the storyline remain veiled in secrecy, audiences can anticipate a thought-provoking exploration of societal dilemmas infused with humor and wit. "Bad Newz" is poised to offer a fresh perspective on the challenges surrounding pregnancy, promising an engaging and enlightening viewing experience.
Statement by Karan Johar teased audiences with the prospect of "the most entertaining hungama" and a "hilarious once-in-a-billion situation," inspired by real-life events. With Dharma Productions' official X handle dubbing the film as a "special delivery," anticipation is soaring for this upcoming comedy extravaganza.
Releasing Date: 19th July 2024
Cast: Vicky Kaushal , Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk & Neha Dhupia
Director: Anand Tiwari
Amidst fervent anticipation, "Bad Newz" emerges as a beacon of excitement, offering an ensemble cast, an engaging narrative, and a visionary creative team that promises a truly distinctive cinematic odyssey.
Prepare to be whisked away on an exhilarating voyage filled with laughter, entertainment, and poignant moments when "Bad Newz" lights up the silver screen on July 19, 2024. Get set to immerse yourself in an unparalleled movie-going experience that will leave a lasting impression!