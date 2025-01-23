Bada Naam Karenge Release Date, Cast, Story and More

Bada Naam Karenge is an upcoming Hindi web series that showcases a beautiful mix of traditional family values and the aspirations of today’s youth. This heartwarming series marks the digital debut of the legendary filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya as a showrunner. The show promises a delightful story about love, family, and self-discovery. Directed by Palash Vaswani and produced by Rajshri Productions, it is set to premiere on Sony LIV on February 7, 2025. With an engaging storyline and relatable characters, the series is expected to connect with audiences of all age groups. Let’s take a closer look at everything you need to know about Bada Naam Karenge.
All You Need to Know
- Format: Web Series
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Language: Hindi
- Directors: Palash Vaswani
- Showrunner: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Producers: Rajshri Productions
- Lead Cast: Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin
- Release Date: February 7, 2025
- Streaming Platform: Sony LIV
Bada Naam Karenge Release Date
Bada Naam Karenge is officially set to release on February 7, 2025. The series is being launched during the season of love, making it the perfect watch for families and couples alike. It will premiere exclusively on Sony LIV, giving viewers a chance to experience a heartwarming story full of emotions and meaningful moments.
Cast Details
The show features an impressive cast that perfectly brings out the charm and depth of their characters.
- Ritik Ghanshani as Rishabh: A cheerful and kind-hearted man from Ratlam, Rishabh struggles to balance his modern dreams with his family’s expectations.
- Ayesha Kaduskar as Surbhi: A confident small-town girl from Ujjain, Surbhi represents love, determination, and strength in the face of challenges.
- Kanwaljeet Singh and Alka Amin: These seasoned actors play important roles in the series, highlighting the wisdom and warmth of family elders.
- Supporting Cast: The series also features strong performances from Rajesh Jais, Rajesh Tailang, Chitrali Lokesh, and Anjana Sukhani, adding depth to the storyline.
Plot Overview
Bada Naam Karenge revolves around Rishabh and Surbhi, a young couple from small towns who find themselves in an arranged marriage. While they come from traditional families, they have modern aspirations and dreams. Their journey is filled with love, laughter, and self-discovery as they navigate the complexities of family expectations, societal norms, and their own desires.
The story takes an emotional turn when their pasts resurface, leading to conflicts and tough decisions. The series highlights the importance of staying true to one’s roots while embracing change and individuality. It also explores how love and understanding can bridge the gap between generations, making it a relatable and inspiring story for everyone.
Production Insights
The series is directed by Palash Vaswani, who is known for his unique storytelling style in shows like Gullak. Sooraj R. Barjatya, known for iconic films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyar Kiya, serves as the showrunner, making his debut in the digital space. Rajshri Productions, a name synonymous with family-oriented stories, has produced the series.
The filming locations include small towns in Madhya Pradesh, giving the series an authentic feel. The production team has ensured that the sets, costumes, and overall aesthetic reflect the simplicity and warmth of Indian families.
Why Fans are Excited
- Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Digital Debut: The celebrated filmmaker is known for his heart-touching family dramas, and fans are eager to see his signature style in this web series.
- Relatable Storyline: The series beautifully blends traditional values with modern themes, making it appealing to audiences across generations.
- Talented Cast: With Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar in the lead, the performances are expected to be natural and relatable.
- Rajshri’s Legacy: Known for iconic films, Rajshri Productions brings its expertise in storytelling to the digital platform.
Music and Background Score
The series features soulful music that adds to its emotional depth. The background score complements the story’s tone, enhancing the impact of key moments. The music is expected to resonate with the audience, much like Rajshri’s previous projects.
Where to Watch
Bada Naam Karenge will stream exclusively on Sony LIV starting February 7, 2025. Subscribers can watch the series in full HD, ensuring a cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes.
Bada Naam Karenge Trailer
Conclusion
Bada Naam Karenge promises to be a delightful series that captures the essence of Indian families while addressing modern aspirations. With its heartfelt story, talented cast, and the expertise of Sooraj R. Barjatya, the series is expected to strike an emotional chord with viewers. Mark your calendars for February 7, 2025, and don’t miss this heartwarming journey on Sony LIV.