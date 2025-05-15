Battleground Season 1 Winners Announced: Rounak Gulia and Nikhil Singh Crowned India's First Fitness Superstars

India’s first-ever fitness reality show, Battleground, wrapped up its action-packed debut season on Amazon MX Player with a grand finale that had audiences on the edge of their seats. After four weeks of intense competition, high-stakes drama, and relentless physical challenges, the show has crowned its first champions—Rounak Gulia and Nikhil Singh, winners in the female and male categories, respectively.

Battleground Season 1 Winners Announced and Team Performance

Category Winner Name Team Mentor Final Opponent Prize Money Male Nikhil Singh Haryana Bulls Rajat Dalal Raja ₹3 Lakh Female Rounak Gulia Delhi Dominators Abhishek Malhan Nisha Mishra ₹3 Lakh

Emerging victorious from the Delhi Dominators, led by mentor Abhishek Malhan, Rounak Gulia battled her way to the top, defeating Nisha Mishra in a thrilling showdown. On the other side, Nikhil Singh from Team Haryana Bulls, under the mentorship of Rajat Dalal, triumphed in a nail-biting duel against Raja to secure his place as the male winner.

Both winners walked away with Rs 3 lakh in prize money and the coveted title of India’s Ultimate Fitness Superstar.

A Show of Strength, Strategy & Spirit

Battleground, launched on April 5, 2025, was a unique blend of fitness, resilience, and mental toughness. With Shikhar Dhawan as the super mentor, the show featured a powerhouse panel of mentors including Abhishek Malhan, Rubina Dilaik, Neeraj Goyat, and Rajat Dalal. The show quickly became a sensation among youth for its gripping format, surprise eliminations, and emotionally charged moments.

The grand finale saw both teams—Delhi Dominators and Haryana Bulls—bring their best game forward, showcasing not only physical strength but also mental endurance and team spirit.

Mentors Speak Out

Mentor Abhishek Malhan couldn’t contain his pride as two of his team members, Rounak and Nisha, reached the finale, calling it a proud moment for the Delhi Dominators. He took to social media and shared, “Congratulations to these two super girls... Is baar seedha 2 trophy ek saath!”

Rajat Dalal, mentor of Team Haryana Bulls, praised Nikhil’s grit and growth, stating, “It’s not just about individual wins—it’s about team resilience, unity, and the hunger to rise.”

Winners Share Their Journey

In an emotional statement, Rounak Gulia reflected on her transformation, “Every drop of sweat, every moment of self-doubt—it was all worth it. I entered as a challenger and left as a champion.”

Nikhil Singh, echoing similar sentiments, shared, “This show changed me—not just physically, but emotionally. I’ve learned the importance of staying calm under pressure. This win is a tribute to my team and mentors.”

Controversies and Clashes

The show wasn’t without drama. Former Bigg Boss star Asim Riaz, initially part of Team UP Dabangg, led by Neeraj Goyat, was removed from the show after a conflict involving Rubina Dilaik. He reportedly questioned her fitness credentials, which led to his fallout with super mentor Shikhar Dhawan and his eventual exit.

A Grand Conclusion and What's Next

With a thrilling finale aired on May 10, 2025, Battleground concluded its successful first season, leaving a mark as a game-changer in Indian reality TV. The show’s innovative concept, youth appeal, and emotionally charged format have set the stage for what could become a long-running franchise.

While there's no official confirmation yet, fans are already anticipating Battleground Season 2, hoping to witness more real fitness heroes rise.

