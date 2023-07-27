Bawaal Movie Digital Rights | Bawaal OTT Platform Details

Bawaal Movie OTT Platform Name

For viewers who prefer streaming movies online, Bawaal will be available on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. As per the digital rights deal, Amazon Prime Video acquired the rights to stream Bawaal after its theatrical release. Movie enthusiasts can watch the film on this platform, and the official updates regarding the post-promo release will be made available soon.

Bawaal OTT Release Date

As per the digital rights deal with Amazon Prime Video, the OTT release date for Bawaal is scheduled for 21st July 2023. The film will be available for streaming on the platform from that date onwards. In case of any updates or changes, viewers can stay updated by following official announcements from the OTT platform.