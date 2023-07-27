Bawaal Movie Digital Rights | Bawaal OTT Platform Details

Bawaal OTT Platform: Bawaal is an upcoming Hindi Action, Drama, Romance film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, featuring the talented stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Ajay G. Rai, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie has garnered significant attention and anticipation. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await to watch the movie, and here are the details about Bawaal movie's digital rights, OTT platform, release date, and more.
Bawaal is all set to hit theaters in India on 21st July 2023. The film has created a buzz in the Bollywood industry due to its intriguing storyline and captivating performances. The cinematography for the movie is handled by Mitesh Mirchandani, and the music direction is undertaken by the talented Devi Sri Prasad. With a "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, the movie aims to cater to a wide audience, including families and young adults.
The storyline of Bawaal revolves around the journey of a small-town man who finds love with the most attractive woman in the town. Nitesh Tiwari, known for his exceptional storytelling skills, brings this dramatic Bollywood saga to life with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film promises to deliver a roller-coaster ride of emotions and entertainment, making it a must-watch for movie enthusiasts.
Under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal features the dynamic duo of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, whose chemistry and performances are expected to leave a lasting impression on the audience. The movie's cinematography is skillfully handled by Mitesh Mirchandani, while the screenplay is penned by Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Nikhil Mehrotra.
For viewers who prefer streaming movies online, Bawaal will be available on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. As per the digital rights deal, Amazon Prime Video acquired the rights to stream Bawaal after its theatrical release. Movie enthusiasts can watch the film on this platform, and the official updates regarding the post-promo release will be made available soon.
As per the digital rights deal with Amazon Prime Video, the OTT release date for Bawaal is scheduled for 21st July 2023. The film will be available for streaming on the platform from that date onwards. In case of any updates or changes, viewers can stay updated by following official announcements from the OTT platform.
To watch Bawaal streaming online on Amazon Prime Video, follow these simple steps:
Visit the official Amazon Prime Video website or download the OTT app.
New users can sign up by providing their email ID or phone number and creating a password.
Existing users can log in using their credentials.
Once logged in, users will be directed to the homepage, where they can find the latest movies available for streaming.
Utilize the search tab to find "Bawaal" and click on the movie.
Choose the preferred language and click on the "Watch Now" button to start enjoying the film.
Subtitles can be enabled by selecting the option at the bottom right corner of the screen.