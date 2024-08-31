10 Best Assamese Movie to Watch in 2024-2025

Release Date: 2 June, 2023

Ratings: 8.6/10

Director: Suvrat Kakoti

Main Cast: Ravi Sharma, Preety Kongana, Priyam Pallabee

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance

Story

The story follows Raghupati Rai Baruah, an honest ACS officer. His life changes dramatically when his sister, Pori, is found dead under mysterious circumstances, and two young schoolgirls who were last with her also disappear. Determined to find out what happened, Raghupati sets out on a dangerous quest for the truth.

As he investigates, he uncovers a large network involved in trafficking women and children, led by a notorious criminal named Altaf. The film mixes suspense and action, highlighting Raghupati's fight against the criminals and his quest for justice. It moves from a family drama to a dark exploration of crime and social issues, focusing on the exploitation of women.

Overall, the film blends tragedy, action, and drama effectively, offering both entertainment and raising awareness about important social issues, making it a notable contribution to Assamese cinema.