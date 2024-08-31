10 Best Assamese Movie to Watch in 2024-2025

Assamese cinema continues to shine with its unique storytelling and deep cultural insights. As we look ahead to 2024 and 2025, there's an exciting lineup of films that promise to captivate audiences with their powerful narratives and memorable performances. These movies not only entertain but also address important social issues, making them both engaging and thought-provoking. Whether you're drawn to action-packed thrillers, heartwarming dramas, or stories that challenge societal norms, this selection of Assamese films has something for everyone. Dive into the list below to discover the best Assamese movies you shouldn't miss in the coming years.
Release Date: July 19, 2024
Ratings: 9.3/10
Director: Suvrat Kakoti
Main Cast: Trailukya Baruah, Bolin Bora, Uddipana Bora
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
Story
The film is about four friends from poor backgrounds who come up with a risky plan to make fast money. At first, they live a life of luxury, but soon they face tough moral choices and serious consequences. The story tackles sensitive issues like male rape, government corruption, forced donations, and problems in healthcare, offering a deep look at current issues in Assam.
The characters are well-written, making it easy for viewers to relate to their experiences. The film keeps you interested with its fast pace and surprising twists.
Release Date: 2 June, 2023
Ratings: 8.6/10
Director: Suvrat Kakoti
Main Cast: Ravi Sharma, Preety Kongana, Priyam Pallabee
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance
Story
The story follows Raghupati Rai Baruah, an honest ACS officer. His life changes dramatically when his sister, Pori, is found dead under mysterious circumstances, and two young schoolgirls who were last with her also disappear. Determined to find out what happened, Raghupati sets out on a dangerous quest for the truth.
As he investigates, he uncovers a large network involved in trafficking women and children, led by a notorious criminal named Altaf. The film mixes suspense and action, highlighting Raghupati's fight against the criminals and his quest for justice. It moves from a family drama to a dark exploration of crime and social issues, focusing on the exploitation of women.
Overall, the film blends tragedy, action, and drama effectively, offering both entertainment and raising awareness about important social issues, making it a notable contribution to Assamese cinema.
Release Date: 8 September, 2017
Ratings: 7.2/10
Director: Rima Das
Main Cast: Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Boloram Das
Genre: Drama
Story
Dhunu, a young girl with a widowed mother, challenges norms by making friends with boys and pursuing her love for music despite their poverty and rural life. Inspired by a band she sees, Dhunu dreams of starting her own band with her friends, but her family’s financial struggles make this difficult.
The film shows Dhunu’s resilience as she and her mother face hardships, including natural disasters. "Village Rockstars" highlights the creativity and spirit of children in tough conditions and has been praised for its realistic portrayal of rural Assam. It won several international awards and was India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019.
Release Date: 22 September, 2022
Ratings: 8.3/10
Director: Rima Das
Main Cast: Abhijit Das, Tarali Kalita Das, Bhuman Bhargav Das
Genre: Drama
Story
Set in Chhaygaon, Assam, the film follows Jaan (Abhijit Das), who struggles to keep his restaurant, "Snow White," open during the pandemic. His growing stress and reliance on alcohol strain his relationship with his wife, Tora (Tarali Kalita Das).
Jaan is a caring community member, but his personal issues lead to conflicts at home. As he tries to support his family, Tora is overwhelmed by their responsibilities and concerned about Jaan’s well-being.
The film explores their emotional struggles and the impact of the pandemic on their lives, highlighting the challenges of love and marriage. Directed by Rima Das, it’s praised for its realistic portrayal of everyday difficulties and heartfelt storytelling.
Release Date: 11 October, 2019
Ratings: 6.2/10
Director: Jatin Bora
Main Cast: Jatin Bora, Barsha Rani Bishaya, Nishita Goswami
Genre: Action, Drama
Story
The film follows Jayanta, a dedicated father who lives peacefully with his young daughter, Dubori. Their calm life is disrupted when Dubori is kidnapped by someone from Jayanta's past. To save his daughter, Jayanta must use skills and strength he thought he had left behind.
The story delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and the lengths a parent will go to protect their child. It combines action with emotional depth, showing Jayanta's journey from a simple restaurant owner to a determined protector.
The film features intense action and emotional moments that highlight Jayanta and Dubori’s bond. Jayanta’s quest to rescue his daughter is full of challenges that test his resolve. "Ratnakar" is praised for its gripping story, strong performances, especially by Jatin Bora, and its meaningful impact on audiences.
Release Date: 6 September, 2019
Ratings: 8.0/10
Director: Zubeen Garg, Achinta Shankar
Main Cast: Zubeen Garg, Pabitra Rabha, Sasank Samir
Genre: Action
Story
The film follows Anirban, played by Zubeen Garg, who returns to his village after taking the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exams, hoping for a government job like many young people in Assam. However, his dreams are crushed when he finds out that corruption has kept him from being selected.
Frustrated and angry, Anirban teams up with three other men to seek revenge on a powerful land mafia figure responsible for his father's death. The story shifts from Anirban's initial hopes to a darker journey of violence and revenge as they target those involved in the corruption affecting their community.
The film critiques the socio-political environment in Assam, especially the struggles faced by middle-class youth. While the portrayal of female characters has been criticized for being underdeveloped, Kanchanjangha is praised for its cinematography and Zubeen Garg's performance. It resonates with audiences by reflecting the aspirations and frustrations of young people in a corrupt system, offering a relevant commentary on contemporary issues in Assam.
Release Date: 3 February, 2023
Ratings: 7.8/10
Director: Nipon Goswami
Main Cast: Adil Hussain, Zubeen Garg, Siddharth Nipon Goswami
Genre: Action, Thriller
Story
The film centers on Shantanu, played by Siddharth Goswami, who returns to Assam after seven years in London to attend his sister’s wedding. However, his return stirs up unresolved issues from his past, leading him to face challenges he thought he had left behind.
Shantanu's story intersects with that of Dr. Bezbaruah, portrayed by Adil Hussain, a well-known surgeon and philanthropist. As Shantanu grapples with his past, he meets various characters, including Mahadev Borbarua, a charismatic police officer played by Zubeen Garg, who gets involved in criminal cases related to illegal activities.
The film weaves together multiple plotlines, gradually building suspense with twists and turns. While it pays tribute to the original Dr. Bezbaruah film, it also introduces modern themes and challenges. However, some critics felt the screenplay and character development could have been stronger, with a preference for revealing twists through character actions rather than direct exposition.
Overall, Dr. Bezbaruah 2 blends action, drama, and thriller elements, offering a fresh take on Assamese cinema that appeals to both fans of the original and new audiences.
Release Date: 22 November, 2019
Ratings: 7.8/10
Director: Bhaskar Hazarika
Main Cast: Lima Das, Arghadeep Baruah, Neetali Das
Genre: Drama, Horror, Fantasy, Romance
Story
The story follows Suman, an anthropology student, who becomes obsessed with Nirmali, a married pediatrician. Their bond begins with a shared interest in food, especially meat, as Suman studies the meat-eating habits of the Northeast. However, as Suman's feelings intensify, he starts expressing his love in unsettling ways, leading to dark consequences for both him and Nirmali.
Nirmali, despite being initially committed to her marriage, gets drawn into Suman's world, which leads to a psychological unraveling. The film challenges conventional ideas about love and obsession, questioning the line between a healthy relationship and one driven by unhealthy desires.
Ravening is known for its haunting visuals and thought-provoking story, pushing the boundaries of Assamese cinema. The film's bold themes and complex characters make it a standout psychological thriller.
Release Date: 16 February, 2018
Ratings: 8.7/10
Director: Himjyoti Talukdar
Main Cast: Arun Nath, Malaya Goswami, Gunjan Bhardwaj
Genre: Drama
Story
The story centers on Ranjan and Poonam, a couple deeply in love, who navigate their relationship during the pandemic. Ranjan, an artist, struggles with the emotional and financial stress brought on by the lockdown, while Poonam, a school teacher, tries to keep their lives steady.
As the pandemic creates challenges and distance between them, their bond is tested in various ways. The film captures their intimate moments, reflecting both their dreams and the harsh realities of life during a global crisis.
Calendar explores how external circumstances can affect personal relationships, highlighting the emotional struggles people face during tough times. The narrative mixes moments of joy and sorrow, showing the ups and downs of human experiences.
Directed by Rima Das, the film has been praised for its authentic storytelling and strong performances, making it a meaningful addition to Assamese cinema.
Release Date: 12 September, 2008
Ratings: 9.2/10
Director: Moirangthem Maniram
Main Cast: Zubeen Garg, Nishita Goswami, Pabitra Margherita, Nabadeep Borgohain
Genre: Drama
Story
The story centers on four friends—Manab, Nayan, Tapan, and Akan—who face the harsh realities of unemployment after finishing their education. Their lives take a dark turn when Nayan's father passes away, prompting him to leave for work in another town. Meanwhile, Manab, Tapan, and Akan are falsely accused of terrorism, which ruins their reputations and job prospects.
Desperate to escape their dire situation, the three friends decide to kidnap a businessman for ransom. However, their plan goes horribly wrong when the hostage accidentally dies, leading to overwhelming guilt and media scrutiny.
As they grapple with the consequences, their lives unravel further. Manab's father discovers the ransom money, leading to a family breakdown. Seeking redemption, Manab retreats to a monastery, while Tapan becomes entangled in more violence, eventually meeting a tragic end. Akan tries to start a new life but struggles with a mental breakdown.
The film delves into the deep emotional and moral struggles of the characters, addressing critical social issues like unemployment and corruption. It paints a poignant picture of the challenges faced by Assam's youth, making it a significant and impactful piece of Assamese cinema.