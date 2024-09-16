5 Best and Must Watch Malavika Mohanan Movies

If you're a fan of Malavika Mohanan or just looking for some top-notch entertainment, this list of her best films is a must-watch! Malavika has proven her talent in a range of roles, from gripping dramas to high-octane action films. In this blog, we'll dive into five of her standout performances, showcasing her versatility and charm. Whether it's her emotional depth in Beyond the Clouds or her captivating presence in the action-packed Master, these films highlight why Malavika Mohanan is one of the most exciting actors to watch in Indian cinema today.
Release Date: August 15, 2024
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, History
Director: Pa. Ranjith
Main Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu
Story
Set in the backdrop of a revolutionary period, Thangalaan follows the story of a resilient man who battles against the oppressive forces in a bid to protect his land and people. Malavika Mohanan plays a pivotal role, adding depth and emotion to the epic narrative. With a blend of historical drama and intense action, the film explores themes of resistance and sacrifice.
Release Date: September 20, 2024
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: Ravi Udyawar
Main Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal
Story
In Yudhra, Malavika Mohanan stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in this high-octane thriller. The plot revolves around a young man caught in a web of conspiracy and corruption. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he uncovers shocking truths that challenge his perception of justice and loyalty. Mohanan's performance is a standout, adding a layer of intrigue to the film.
Release Date: January 13, 2021
Genre: Action, Drama
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Main Cast: Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi
Story
Master features Malavika Mohanan in a compelling role alongside Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The film tells the story of an alcoholic professor who confronts a ruthless gangster with a troubled past. Mohanan’s role as the love interest adds emotional depth to this gripping tale of redemption and clash.
Release Date: November 20, 2017
Genre: Drama, Family
Director: Majid Majidi
Main Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan, Goutam Ghose
Story
Directed by the renowned Majid Majidi, Beyond the Clouds is a poignant drama that explores the relationship between a brother and sister in the slums of Mumbai. Malavika Mohanan delivers a touching performance as the sister, whose life takes a dramatic turn due to circumstances beyond her control. The film beautifully portrays themes of love, hope, and resilience.
Release Date: March 5, 2021
Genre: Action, Comedy
Director: Bharath Raj
Main Cast: Rishab Shetty, Ganavi Laxman, Pramod Shetty
Story
In Hero, Malavika Mohanan stars alongside Sivakarthikeyan in a dynamic action-romance. The film follows a young man who takes on a corrupt system to bring justice and protect those he loves. Mohanan’s role as the lead actress complements the film’s fast-paced action and romantic elements, showcasing her versatility and screen presence.