As the new year begins, it’s the perfect time to unwind and enjoy some fantastic Hindi movies that will make your January exciting. Whether you love action-packed thrillers, heartwarming romances, or gripping dramas, Bollywood offers a variety of films that cater to all tastes. If you're looking for something new and fresh to watch this month, here are the best Hindi movies released in 2024 that you should not miss.

Best Movies to Watch on January

1. Stree 2

Release Date : August 15, 2024

Genre : Horror, Comedy

Director : Amar Kaushik

Main Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana

Story

The iconic and mysterious woman of Chanderi is back in Stree 2. This horror-comedy film continues the story of the supernatural woman who haunts the town, but this time, new and even more bizarre challenges await the residents. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s comic timing combined with spine-chilling moments makes this movie a must-watch for fans of thrillers with a dose of laughter. The supernatural elements, the quirky characters, and the suspense-filled plot will keep you at the edge of your seat while also making you laugh out loud.

2. Fighter

Release Date : January 25, 2024

Genre : Action, Drama

Director : Siddharth Anand

Main Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor

Story

Fighter is one of the most awaited action films of the year, bringing Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on screen for the first time. The movie is centered around the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, who faces a series of challenges, both personal and professional, while fighting for his country. With intense aerial combat sequences and emotionally charged performances, Fighter will appeal to all fans of high-octane action and drama. The film is expected to be a visual treat with its breathtaking stunts and emotional moments that will keep you invested throughout.

3. Singham Again

Release Date : November 1, 2024

Genre : Action, Drama

Director : Rohit Shetty

Main Cast: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Story

Ajay Devgn’s beloved character Singham returns in Singham Again, promising more action, drama, and suspense. As the tough cop takes on a new set of enemies, he must confront corrupt forces that threaten to destroy everything he holds dear. With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh joining the cast, this film promises more intensity, emotional depth, and of course, the signature high-speed action sequences that are the hallmark of Rohit Shetty’s films. If you’re a fan of powerful dialogues, fast cars, and gripping storylines, Singham Again is a must-watch this January.

4. Shaitaan

Release Date : March 8, 2024

Genre : Thriller, Drama

Director : Vikas Bahl

Main Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj

Story

"Shaitaan" is a 2024 Hindi supernatural horror film directed by Vikas Bahl. The story follows a family whose daughter becomes possessed through black magic cast by a stranger with a dark agenda. As the family fights to save her, they uncover chilling secrets and confront powerful supernatural forces. Adapted from the Gujarati thriller "Vash," the film blends suspense, emotion, and horror, creating a gripping tale of resilience and faith.

5. Bawaal

Release Date : July 21, 2023

Genre : Romance, Drama

Director : Nitesh Tiwari

Main Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Story

Bawaal is a heartfelt romantic drama that revolves around Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and his wife (Janhvi Kapoor), who are struggling with personal insecurities. Ajay, a schoolteacher with an inflated ego, takes his wife on a trip to Europe, hoping to impress his social circle. However, the trip doesn’t go as planned, forcing the couple to confront their own fears, egos, and growing emotional bond. This touching journey of self-discovery and understanding is one that will resonate with anyone who has been through the ups and downs of a relationship.

6. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Release Date : February 9, 2024

Genre : Romance, Drama

Director : Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah

Main Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Story

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a unique romantic drama about Aryan, a robotics engineer played by Shahid Kapoor, who falls in love with SIFRA, his aunt’s secretary, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. Unbeknownst to Aryan, SIFRA is a humanoid robot designed to test human-robot interactions. The story explores themes of love, identity, and the complexities of relationships when Aryan introduces SIFRA to his traditional family, leading to heartfelt and humorous moments. As Aryan grapples with SIFRA's true nature, the narrative delves into ethical dilemmas and the essence of human emotions.

7. Bad Newz

Release Date : July 19, 2024

Genre : Comedy

Director : Anand Tiwari

Main Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk

Story

Bad Newz brings a hilarious twist to the IVF journey of two couples who are struggling to have children. What starts as a light-hearted comedy soon turns into a journey full of love, laughter, and unexpected surprises. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are in top form, bringing plenty of humor and warmth to this charming film. The movie tackles real-life issues in a funny yet meaningful way, making it a perfect pick for those who enjoy a comedy with a heart.

8. Jawan

Release Date : September 7, 2023

Genre : Action, Thriller

Director : Atlee

Main Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara

Story

In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role in an action-packed thriller about a man seeking justice. He leads a group of vigilantes who fight against corrupt politicians and criminals. The film’s high-energy action, powerful performances, and emotional moments make it a must-watch for fans of intense thrillers. The movie also explores themes of sacrifice, patriotism, and the fight against corruption, all wrapped in an adrenaline-pumping narrative.

9. Mission Raniganj

Release Date : October 6, 2023

Genre : Drama, Biography

Director : Tinu Suresh Desai

Main Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra

Story

Based on a real-life incident, Mission Raniganj follows a courageous mining engineer who risks his life to rescue workers trapped in a coal mine. Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of the heroic figure is both inspiring and emotional. The film emphasizes the importance of human resilience, bravery, and teamwork in the face of adversity. For anyone who loves stories of true heroism, Mission Raniganj will definitely inspire you.

10. Gumraah

Release Date : April 7, 2023

Genre : Crime, Thriller

Director : Vardhan Ketkar

Main Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur

Story

In Gumraah, a murder mystery unfolds when two identical men become suspects in the same crime. As the investigation progresses, the plot thickens with secrets, lies, and unexpected twists. The suspense is intense, and the thrilling narrative will keep you guessing until the very end. Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur deliver strong performances that add to the movie’s intrigue and excitement.

Conclusion

With these ten incredible films, January 2025 is going to be an exciting month for Bollywood movie lovers. Whether you’re in the mood for some spine-tingling thrills, heartwarming romance, or edge-of-your-seat action, this list has something for everyone. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy these fantastic movies that will not only entertain you but also leave you with unforgettable memories. Grab your popcorn and start your January with these exciting Hindi movies!