Top 10 Best Tamil Web Series in 2024-2025

Director: The series is directed by Bramma and G. Anucharan Murugaiyan, with 4 episodes each

Main Cast:

Kathir as Sakkarai

Aishwarya Rajesh as Nandini

R. Parthiban as Shanmugam

Sriya Reddy as Regina Thomas

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery

Where to watch: Suzhal - The Vortex is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Story

Suzhal - The Vortex is a Tamil crime thriller set in the fictional town of Saambaloor in Tamil Nadu, South India. The story begins with the mysterious disappearance of a 15-year-old girl named Nila during the Mayana Kollai festival. As the search for her begins, the town's hidden secrets start to come to light.

Police officers Sakkarai and Regina lead the investigation, uncovering a web of lies, betrayal, and long-buried secrets that shake the town's peaceful appearance. The series explores how different people in the town are connected to Nila and how their lives are affected by the search. It touches on themes like family, religion, and the lengths people will go to protect their secrets. The show also highlights the clash between old traditions and modern life, the struggles of women, and how society's rules affect personal lives.

The story blends personal stories with social issues, showing how the events impact the entire community. With each episode, the tension rises, leading to surprising twists and turns. Suzhal - The Vortex is more than just a crime story; it's a deep look at human emotions and relationships in a traditional but changing society.

3. Vilangu

Released date: February 18, 2022

Total Episodes: 7

Ratings: 8.0 (5.3K) on IMDb