Top 10 Best Tamil Web Series in 2024-2025

If you love Tamil web series, you’re in for a treat in 2024 and 2025. Tamil web series are known for their exciting stories and great production. From thrilling crime dramas to heartwarming romantic comedies, this list of the top 10 Tamil web series will help you find the best shows to watch. Whether you enjoy intense dramas, exciting mysteries, or sweet romances, these series offer something for everyone. Check out these top picks for a great viewing experience.
Released date: January 26, 2023
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings: 8.6 (1.4K) on IMDb
Director: The series is directed by Muthu Kumar.
Main Cast: Abi Natchatra, Madan Ravichandran, Pragadeeshwaran
Genre: Drama, Comedy, Social
Where to watch: Ayali is available for streaming on the ZEE5 platform, where all eight episodes can be accessed.
Story
Set in the fictional village of Veerappannai, Ayali is a Tamil web series about Tamil Selvi, a ninth-grade girl who dreams of becoming a doctor. The story takes place in a village where strict customs force girls to marry as soon as they reach puberty because of a fear of angering the goddess Ayali. These traditions control every part of life, especially for women. Tamil Selvi’s dreams are crushed by these harsh rules about education and marriage. The series shows her struggle to fight against these norms, highlighting her strong will to get an education and challenge the unfair practices around her. It also shows how these customs hurt young girls and their families, making a strong point about the need for change. Through Tamil Selvi’s story, Ayali tackles bigger issues like gender discrimination, the importance of education, and the bravery needed to follow your dreams, no matter the obstacles.
Released date: June 17, 2022
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings: 8.2 (9.5K) on IMDb
Director: The series is directed by Bramma and G. Anucharan Murugaiyan, with 4 episodes each
Main Cast:
Kathir as Sakkarai
Aishwarya Rajesh as Nandini
R. Parthiban as Shanmugam
Sriya Reddy as Regina Thomas
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery
Where to watch: Suzhal - The Vortex is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Story
Suzhal - The Vortex is a Tamil crime thriller set in the fictional town of Saambaloor in Tamil Nadu, South India. The story begins with the mysterious disappearance of a 15-year-old girl named Nila during the Mayana Kollai festival. As the search for her begins, the town's hidden secrets start to come to light.
Police officers Sakkarai and Regina lead the investigation, uncovering a web of lies, betrayal, and long-buried secrets that shake the town's peaceful appearance. The series explores how different people in the town are connected to Nila and how their lives are affected by the search. It touches on themes like family, religion, and the lengths people will go to protect their secrets. The show also highlights the clash between old traditions and modern life, the struggles of women, and how society's rules affect personal lives.
The story blends personal stories with social issues, showing how the events impact the entire community. With each episode, the tension rises, leading to surprising twists and turns. Suzhal - The Vortex is more than just a crime story; it's a deep look at human emotions and relationships in a traditional but changing society.
Released date: February 18, 2022
Total Episodes: 7
Ratings: 8.0 (5.3K) on IMDb
Director: The web series is directed by Prashanth Pandiraj.
Main Cast:
Vimal as Paridhi
Bala Saravanan as Karuppu
Ineya as Revathi
R. N. R. Manohar as DCP Vaithiyanathan
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama
Where to watch: You can watch Vilangu on ZEE5, where all episodes are available for streaming.
Story
Vilangu is a Tamil crime thriller set in rural Tamil Nadu. The story follows Paridhi, a dedicated police officer who is trying to solve a tough case. It starts with the discovery of a severed hand, leading to a complicated investigation involving several brutal crimes. As Paridhi works to solve the case, she finds many suspects and uncovers hidden secrets in the village.
The series shows the real challenges and moral issues faced by police officers. It mixes crime investigation with the personal and emotional struggles of the characters. Vilangu is known for its gripping and suspenseful storytelling, keeping viewers interested with its dark atmosphere and surprising plot twists.
Released date: December 2, 2022
Total Episodes: The series consists of 8 episodes.
Ratings: 8.0 (5.5K) on IMDb
Director: The series is directed by Andrew Louis.
Main Cast:
S.J. Suryah as Vicky
Nivedhithaa Sathish as Velonie
Laila as Anjali
M. S. Bhaskar as Rathnavel
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama
Where to watch: Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Story
Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie is a Tamil crime thriller centered around the mysterious death of a young woman named Velonie. The story begins with her murder, which quickly becomes a high-profile case capturing the public's and media's attention. The investigation is led by Vivek, a dedicated police officer, who delves into the dark secrets and hidden connections of those around Velonie. As he works to solve the case, Vivek encounters numerous suspects, each with their own motives and secrets, and faces a sensational media trial that threatens to tarnish Velonie's reputation. The narrative unfolds through a web of half-truths and misleading leads, forcing Vivek to navigate the complexities of the investigation while dealing with societal perceptions and the impact of rumors on the victim's legacy. The series explores themes of deception, obsession, justice, and the darker aspects of human nature, keeping viewers engaged with its suspenseful twists and complex character dynamics.
Released date: Iru Dhuruvam was released on September 29, 2019.
Total Episodes: The series consists of 9 episodes in its first season and 10 episodes in its second season.
Ratings: 7.8 (1.9K) on IMDb
Director: The web series is directed by M. Kumaran in first season and by Arun Prakash in second season.
Main Cast:
Nandaa Dorairaj
Abdool Lee
Aneesha P
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama
Where to watch: The series is available for streaming on SonyLIV.
Story
Iru Dhuruvam is about Viktor Selladurai, a police officer in Chennai who investigates a series of murders connected to the killing of a young woman. As Viktor looks into the case, he discovers deep corruption and hidden secrets in the community. The investigation is full of twists and turns, testing Viktor’s determination and revealing dark truths about the people involved. The series explores crime, justice, and how these events affect people's lives. With its mix of suspense, drama, and police work, Iru Dhuruvam is a gripping and engaging show for fans of crime dramas.
Released date: December 1, 2023.
Total Episodes: The series consists of 8 episodes.
Ratings: 7.7 (5.1K) on IMDb
Director: The web series is directed by Vikram K. Kumar.
Main Cast:
Naga Chaitanya Akkineni as Sagar
Parvathy Thiruvothu as DCP Kranti Shenoy
Priya Bhavani Shankar as Sagar's wife
Prachi Desai as Amruta
Tharun Bhascker
Ravindra Vijay as Ajay Ghosh
Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller
Where to watch: Dhootha is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Story
Dhootha follows Sagar, a journalist who stumbles upon a newspaper clipping predicting terrible events. As he looks into these scary occurrences, he finds himself caught up in a world of supernatural forces and mysterious deaths. The story focuses on his efforts to protect his pregnant wife while trying to understand the dark predictions. The series mixes themes of fear, destiny, and the challenges faced by journalists, offering a thrilling and suspenseful experience.
Released date: May 20, 2021
Total Episodes: The series consists of 7 episodes.
Ratings: 7.6 (7.1K) on IMDb
Director: The web series is directed by Indhra Subramanian.
Main Cast:
The main cast includes:
Tamannaah Bhatia as Anuradha
G. M. Kumar as Ganesan
Pasupathy as Yaesu
Vivek Prasanna
Myna Nandhini
Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Where to watch: The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Story
November Story is about Anuradha, a crime novelist, whose life changes when her father, an ethical hacker with Alzheimer's, becomes the main suspect in a murder. To prove her father’s innocence, Anuradha starts a complicated investigation. She discovers lies, betrayal, and corruption, and works with her tech-savvy brother and a determined police officer to find the real killer. The series mixes suspense with emotional depth, keeping viewers interested with its many twists and turns.
Released date: 21 August 2019
Total Episodes: The series consists of 13 episodes across two seasons.
Ratings: 7.4 (270) on IMDb
Director: The web series is directed by Shivakar Srinivasan.
Main Cast:
Rohith Muralidharan
Sunaina Yella
Madhusudhan Rao
Genre: Crime, Drama, Cyber Thriller.
Where to watch: The series is available for streaming on ZEE5.
Story
Fingertip looks at the darker side of technology and social media, showing how online interactions can lead to real-life problems. Each episode tells a different story about cybercrime, privacy issues, and the effects of living in a digital world. The series follows different characters whose lives connect through their online activities, creating suspenseful and dramatic situations. It serves as a warning about the dangers of apps and the internet, exploring themes like obsession, betrayal, and the results of our online actions. Overall, Fingertip highlights the risks people face in a tech-driven world and makes for a thought-provoking watch.
Released date: May 17, 2024
Total Episodes: The series consists of 8 episodes.
Ratings: 7.4 (209) on IMDb
Director: The web series is directed by Vasanthabalan.
Main Cast:
Kishore G as Arunachalam
Sriya Reddy as Kotravai
Bharath Niwas as Manikandan
Genre: Thriller, Drama.
Where to watch: The series is available for streaming on ZEE5.
Story
Thalaimai Seyalagam focuses on the world of politics. It tells the story of a corruption trial involving a Chief Minister, a murder case in Jharkhand, and several killings near Chennai. As these events happen, they start to show surprising connections. The series looks at themes like ambition, power, and the role of women in politics, showing their struggles and strength. It mixes suspense and drama, keeping viewers interested with unexpected twists while exploring the complicated world of politics.
Released date: 18 May, 2023
Total Episodes: The series consists of 6 episodes.
Ratings: 7.1 (854) on IMDb
Director: The series is directed by Bharathiraja, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Balaji Sakthivel, Akshay Sundher.
Main Cast: Wamiqa Gabbi, Sri Gouri Priya, Ashok Selvan
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Where to watch: The series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Story
Modern Love Chennai is a series with six different love stories set in Chennai. Each story shows different aspects of love, crossing boundaries of race, age, class, and gender. The series highlights how relationships work in today’s urban life, mixing humor and heartfelt moments. Inspired by the popular New York Times column, this Chennai version offers a fresh look at romance. The episodes connect through themes of love and human connection, providing touching and interesting stories while showcasing the city's rich culture.