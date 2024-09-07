Top 10 Best Web Series on Jio Cinema

Best Web Series on Jio Cinema: Welcome to our roundup of the top 10 best web series currently streaming on Jio Cinema! From gripping dramas to intense thrillers, this list features a diverse range of stories that promise to keep you entertained. Whether you're interested in action-packed narratives, psychological dramas, or insightful documentaries, there's something here for everyone. Dive into our selections to discover the most exciting and highly-rated series you can watch right now. Here’s a closer look at what each show has to offer, including release dates, ratings, and a brief overview of their gripping plots.
Release Date: August 30, 2024
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings: 8.5/10 as of September, 2024
Director: Vishwajoy Mukherjee
Main Cast: Tanay Chheda, Chayan Chopra, Tushar Shahi, Gautam Singh
Genre: Drama
Story
"Cadets” follows the journey of a group of young cadets as they navigate the challenges of military training. The series delves into their personal struggles, camaraderie, and the intense physical and mental demands of becoming soldiers. With gripping action sequences and emotional depth, “Cadets” offers a compelling look at the making of modern-day heroes.
Release Date: 14 August, 2024
Total Episodes: 6
Ratings: 8.2/10 as of September, 2024
Director: Srijit Mukerji and Rohan Sippy
Main Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari
Genre: Crime, Drama
Story
“Shekhar Home” is a psychological thriller that revolves around a mysterious house and its enigmatic owner, Shekhar. As a series of strange events unfold, the residents of the house find themselves entangled in a web of secrets and lies. The series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its suspenseful plot and unexpected twists.
Release Date: 12 July, 2024
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings: 8.0/10 as of September, 2024
Director: Raj Kumar Gupta
Main Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Pavan Malhotra, Prakash Chauhan, Brahma Gill, Akshat Chauhan, Noor Khan, Vikram Dharia, Peon Raju, Vinod Nair
Genre: Crime, Drama
Story
Pill is set in a future where a single pill can change people's emotions and behavior. The story follows a whistleblower trying to expose the dangerous practices of the company behind the drug. As the whistleblower fights to reveal the truth, they face growing risks, not only to their own life but also to the lives of those around them. The series explores the ethical struggles of those who take the pill and those who resist, showing how this powerful drug impacts society and individuals.
Release Date: 10 May, 2024
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings: 7.9/10 as of September, 2024
Director: Raj Acharya
Main Cast: Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shivaji Satam
Genre: Crime, Mystery
Story
"Murder in Mahim" is an intense crime thriller set in Mumbai's lively Mahim neighborhood. The story follows a seasoned detective who is investigating a string of brutal murders that shake the city. As new clues and suspects emerge in each episode, the case becomes more complex, revealing shocking secrets. With danger closing in, the detective races to uncover the truth, keeping viewers hooked until the final twist.
Release Date: 25 April, 2024
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings: 8.2/10 as of September, 2024
Director: Raj Acharya
Main Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, Lara Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prasanna
Genre: Action, War
Story
“Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond" is an action-packed series that tells the story of the Balakot airstrike. It shows the careful planning and execution of the mission, while also highlighting the bravery and emotional challenges faced by the soldiers. The series gives viewers a close look at the events leading up to and after the strike, focusing on the strength and resilience of the Indian armed forces.
Release Date: June 11, 2024
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings: 7.6/10 as of September, 2024
Director: Kanishk Varma
Main Cast: Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Story
"Gaant Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar" is a gritty crime drama set in the rough streets of Delhi. The story follows a young man who gets pulled into a life of crime and corruption, rising through the ranks while facing tough moral choices. As he struggles to survive in this dangerous world, he must also confront the consequences of his actions and hold onto his sense of humanity.
Release Date: May 18, 2023
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings: 7.6/10 as of September, 2024
Director: Neeraj Pathak
Main Cast: Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Urvashi Rautela
Genre: Crime, Action, Drama
Story
"Inspector Avinash" is based on the true story of a brave police officer from Uttar Pradesh. Set in the 1990s, the series follows Inspector Avinash Mishra as he takes on tough criminal cases. Known for his sharp mind and unwavering commitment, he fights against crime in a gripping and action-packed narrative that keeps viewers hooked.
Release Date: June 1, 2023
Total Episodes: Season 1: 8, Season 2: 8
Ratings: 8.5/10 as of September, 2024
Director: Oni Sen
Main Cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, Vishesh Bansal
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Story
Asur Season 2 picks up the intense psychological thriller, where forensic experts and a former CBI officer race to catch a serial killer who believes he is the reincarnation of a mythical demon. The show masterfully blends mythology with psychology, deepening the battle between good and evil, and keeping viewers hooked with its dark and thought-provoking storyline.
Release Date: March 18, 2022
Total Episodes: 11
Ratings: 8.2/10 as of September, 2024
Director: Santosh Singh
Main Cast: Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Saanand Verma
Genre: Crime, Action, Thriller
Story
Apaharan Season 2 dives deeper into the dangerous world of kidnappings and crime, where a tough cop is caught up in high-stakes cases. Packed with intense action, unexpected twists, and complex characters, the series explores the dark side of the law while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
Release Date: June 16, 2022
Total Episodes: 4
Ratings: 8.8/10 as of September, 2024
Director: Neeraj Pandey
Main Cast: Documentary (featuring interviews with cricketers and sports experts)
Genre: Sports, Documentary
Story
"Bandon Mein Tha Dum!" is an engaging documentary that captures India’s remarkable victory in the 2020-2021 test series against Australia. It showcases the team's resilience and determination, offering a behind-the-scenes look at one of cricket's greatest comebacks. The documentary also tells the story of how this underdog team overcame challenges to achieve their ultimate triumph, making it a must-watch for sports fans.