Bhooth Bangla Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Akshay Kumar has officially teamed up with the renowned director Priyadarshan for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which has fans buzzing with excitement. After a gap of 14 years since their previous collaboration, this movie marks a highly anticipated reunion between the actor-director duo. With the official release date set for April 2, 2026, the film promises a thrilling mix of spooky moments and comedy. Fans are eager to see how the combination of horror and humor will unfold, especially with Akshay Kumar at the helm.
All You Need to Know
-
Format: Feature Film
-
Genre: Horror-Comedy
-
Languages: Hindi
-
Director: Priyadarshan
-
Producers: Ektaa R Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
-
Platform: Theatrical Release
Bhooth Bangla Cast Updates
The star of the show, Akshay Kumar, leads the cast in Bhooth Bangla, bringing his comic brilliance and captivating screen presence to the role. Joining him is Paresh Rawal, a frequent collaborator with Akshay in their past comedies, and Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic timing. The film also stars Govardhan Asrani and Wamiqa Gabbi in important roles, ensuring a dynamic cast that will contribute to both the horror and comedy aspects of the movie. The ensemble promises to deliver a well-rounded performance with a mix of seasoned actors and fresh faces, adding depth to the storyline.
Bhooth Bangla Release Date
After much speculation, Akshay Kumar confirmed that the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla will hit the big screens on April 2, 2026. The announcement was made on his Instagram account, where he expressed his excitement for the film’s production and shared the news alongside a motion poster. This release date comes after an earlier teaser hinted at a 2025 release, so fans will have to wait a little longer to witness the magic unfold on screen.
Bhooth Bangla Plot: What to Expect
Bhooth Bangla revolves around a haunted house filled with eerie and comedic elements. Akshay Kumar’s character will navigate through spooky situations with humor, a typical feature of his collaborations with Priyadarshan. The plot promises to balance spine-tingling moments with laughter, reminiscent of their successful previous films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Expect a fun, thrilling journey where the characters, led by Kumar, face supernatural challenges while delivering plenty of humorous and quirky moments.
Why Bhooth Bangla is Highly Anticipated
The excitement around Bhooth Bangla is palpable, thanks to the collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, which has previously resulted in hits like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Fans of both comedy and horror are eagerly awaiting the film, as it promises to deliver the perfect blend of scares and laughs. The chemistry between Kumar and Priyadarshan is expected to bring out the best of both genres, ensuring an enjoyable cinematic experience.
Where to Watch Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla will be released in theaters, so fans will have to wait for its theatrical debut on April 2, 2026, to experience the spooky comedy on the big screen. Keep an eye on the film’s promotional updates for more details on screenings and other viewing options as the release date approaches.
Conclusion
Bhooth Bangla is shaping up to be a major blockbuster, combining the best of horror and comedy with the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. With an exciting cast and a fun-filled, spooky plot, the movie is bound to entertain fans of all ages. Mark your calendars for April 2, 2026, and get ready for a thrilling and hilarious experience at the cinema!