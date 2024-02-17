Big B Celebrates 55 Years in Indian Cinema, Shares "Self-Made" AI Images

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday celebrated the completion of 55 years in Indian Cinema.
The Indian cinema icon has been wowing audiences with his mesmerizing performances and unforgettable presence.
On the special occasion, Big B took to platform ‘X’ and shared “self-made” AI generated images that showcased a camera lens as his eye and film reels sprouted from his head.
He wrote, “T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI , gives me its interpretation..a presentation by Ef B .. self made.”
The megastar marked his cinematic debut in 1969 with his Bollywood debut with 'Saat Hindustani', directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. In the 80s era, he featured in several action flicks, as a result of which he was popularly dubbed as 'Angry Young Man'.
Some of his most notable films are ‘Sholay’, ‘Deewar’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Don’ and ‘Shahenshah’.
The star was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001, and Padma Vibhushan in 2015 by the Government of India for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema.