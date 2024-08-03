Big Boss OTT 3: A Season of Surprises and Resilience

From the last 17 Years, Big boss has been a part of each and every household, each and every individual. Each year the fan Big Boss wait, when the next season will come and with the coming season big boss has never disappointed their fans. Strong personalities, famous celebrities have come to the big boss show and made their mark in the history of big boss

In this era of technology, Big Boss also stepped in , and by 2021 they have brought another version of Big boss, which is named as Big boss OTT, Since, OTT is becoming everyone’s favorite , it was a very smart move to bring Big boss in OTT format.

If you ask me, if the Big Boss OTT format was a good move?

Well , indeed Yes, the move to introduce Bigg Boss OTT was a strategic decision to capitalize on the growing popularity of streaming platforms. The OTT format allows for more flexibility in terms of content delivery, interaction with viewers, and accessibility. It caters to a broader audience who prefer on-demand content and provides an immersive experience with more viewer engagement opportunities.

This move also keeps the show relevant and accessible to the digital-savvy audience, ensuring its continued success and expansion in the evolving media landscape.

Last two Seasons winner

We all know who won the first season, the fiery Divya Agarwal and the second season was known as a wild card’s Season. He played so good, that the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a Wild card, Elvish Yadav.

Sana Makbul Lifts the Trophy of Big Boss OTT 3

This year, the winner of Big Boss OTT season 3, my personal favorite , is Sana Makbul. The moment she entered the Big Boss house, she declared she is here to win and if not her , she hopes a woman wins. And for this statement the whole season she has been targeted. With her many strong personalities entered this season, the two most important topics discussed in this season were, polygamy and Sana Makbul. Polygamy, we all know who we are talking about but for Sana Makbul, everyone apart from 5 contestants who has been a pillar for her in the show.

Vishal, luv, Shivani, and lastly her closest Naezy became very close in the show, and formed a very good bond. But any relationships that are strong, especially in a game show like Big Boss, people will try to break but nothing came between their friendship, and played, fought with the rest of the contestants.

We can never predict this game, this season they have introduced the concept of Baharwala, sure it's been quite interesting to watch, amongst the housemates only, who is this baharwala, what power has been given to him/her.

My point of view of the show was, the most targeted ultimately wins the show.Sana Makbul was targeted the whole Season, because of her head strong personality and for being a very opinionated woman.

Mainly she beats Ranvir Shorey, who was also a very strong contestant in the game, and Ranvir and Sana were like two enemies of the big boss OTT 3.

Top 2 were Neazy and Sana Makbul, if we look at Naezy Journey, he was also good but not as good as Sana Makbul who fought, cried, betrayed , and stood alone if required.

Her point of View of the game

In the interview, Winner Sana Makbul Stated “ "In the Bigg Boss house, it's all mixed emotions," she said, recounting the challenges she faced as alliances shifted and friends turned away.



She also Shared "In the first two weeks, everything seemed fine. But as the game progressed, things kept changing and people kept shifting. Those who once sat together began speaking badly about you, and those who didn't associate would talk even more behind your back," she revealed.

She continued, "Eventually, I found myself completely alone. Groups were forming, and then a moment came when my friends started turning away. The friends who once understood me, pampered me, and made me laugh were no longer there."

"It felt good to be with them, to share meals and conversations; nothing else mattered because these four people were with me. But as they started leaving, it felt worse, and the house seemed to be turning against me. But I believe it's the willpower that keeps you going, and I stayed focused," Sana shared.

Even though she felt isolated at times, Sana remained determined. "I came here to win, and I did," she declared proudly.

The grand finale, hosted by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, saw Maqbul clinch the coveted trophy and a prize money of over 25 lakhs. Her journey, marked by emotional turmoil and shifting alliances, showcased her resilience and strategic gameplay. Rapper Naezy and actor Ranvir Shorey secured the first and second runner-up positions respectively, while TV actor Sai Ketan Rao and YouTuber Kritika finished fourth and fifth.

Lastly, this season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 brought unexpected twists to the format of the game show. However, the drama and excitement within the house kept viewers hooked. The winner this season was truly deserving, and the other contestants also performed exceptionally well. What happens in the Bigg Boss house stays in the house, making each season a unique and thrilling experience.