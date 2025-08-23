Bigg Boss 19: Celebrity Couples Who Found Love in the House and Got Married

WithBigg Boss 19set to premiere on August 24, 2025, speculations are once again rife about how much the Bollywood actor is charging this time. Reality television has always been a mix of drama, controversies, and unexpected love stories. Among all shows, Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, stands out not just for its high TRPs but also for being the cupid in several celebrity relationships. Over the years, the Bigg Boss house has witnessed budding romances, emotional confessions, and even real weddings that went on to last beyond the show.

Celebrity couples who met on Bigg Boss and tied the knot.

1. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

One of the most loved couples from Indian television, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, first met on Bigg Boss 9. Initially, friends, their bond soon blossomed into love. Prince’s adorable gesture of making a heart-shaped chappati for Yuvika became one of the most memorable moments of the season.

Despite speculations that Prince’s feelings were part of a “game strategy,” the couple stood strong through challenges. They got married on October 12, 2018, in a grand ceremony. Prince often credits Bigg Boss for bringing Yuvika into his life.

2. Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira entered Bigg Boss 9 as a couple. While they were already dating before the show, their stint inside the house strengthened their bond immensely. Their chemistry became one of the highlights of the season.

The couple tied the knot on March 3, 2018, in an intimate beachside wedding in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Rochelle once revealed in an interview that Bigg Boss fast-tracked their relationship and made them realize how much they could rely on each other.

3. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Television actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai had been dating since 2011, but their relationship came under the spotlight during Bigg Boss 9. Their adorable chemistry and constant support for one another won viewers’ hearts.

The couple got married in 2016 and later welcomed their son, Nirvair Rai, on August 27, 2021. Suyyash once admitted that Bigg Boss played a pivotal role in strengthening their relationship, as the house tested their patience and understanding.

4. Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa (Antara Biswas) entered Bigg Boss 10 as a contestant. Her long-time boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, made a surprise entry into the house and proposed to her on national television.

In a rare and emotional moment, the two tied the knot inside the Bigg Boss' house, with their co-contestants and a priest in attendance. The couple later hosted a traditional ceremony outside the show in 2017, marking one of the most memorable weddings in Bigg Boss history.

The Bigg Boss house is often seen as a battleground for controversies and drama, but it has also given fans some of the most beautiful love stories. From Prince-Yuvika to Monalisa-Vikrant, these couples proved that love can flourish even in the most challenging and unexpected circumstances.

