Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: How to Watch Bigg Boss Outside India: Complete Guide for US, UK, Canada & Australia

Bigg Boss 19 may be blocked outside India due to regional restrictions on JioHotstar, but fans in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and other countries can still stream it easily. The most reliable way is by using a VPN to connect to an Indian server.

Abhilasha Pathak
With Bigg Boss 19 kicking off, fans across the globe are eager to keep up with all the drama, tasks, and eliminations. While the show streams daily on JioHotstar in India, viewers outside the country often face geo-restrictions that block access. So, if you’re in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, or any other country abroad, don’t worry—you can still watch Bigg Boss online without interruptions by using a few simple methods.

Why Can’t You Watch Bigg Boss Abroad?

Bigg Boss streams exclusively on JioHotstar in India. Due to licensing and regional restrictions, access is blocked outside the country. Streaming platforms detect your location using your IP address, and if it’s not Indian, the content is restricted.

The solution? Mask your IP address or reroute your traffic so it appears you’re browsing from India.

3 Best Ways to Watch Bigg Boss Abroad

1. Use a VPN (Most Reliable Method)

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is the most secure and dependable option. It encrypts your internet activity and reroutes it through an Indian server, making it look like you’re in India.

Quick Steps with NordVPN

  1. Subscribe to NordVPN.

  2. Install the VPN app on your device.

  3. Connect to an India-based server.

  4. Open the JioHotstar app or website and log in.

  5. Stream Bigg Boss live and on-demand.

Pro Tip: If you’re already logged into Hotstar on your phone, simply scan the QR code on your TV or browser to avoid OTP issues abroad.

Why VPN is Best

  • Full encryption for privacy.

  • Works across devices (phones, laptops, smart TVs, Firestick, routers).

  • Reliable HD and 4K streaming with minimal buffering.

  • Unlocks other Indian and global platforms.

2. Use a Smart DNS (Fast & Convenient)

ASmart DNS only reroutes location-specific data without encrypting traffic. This makes streaming faster, especially in HD, but less secure compared to a VPN.

How It Works

  • Your device’s traffic passes through an Indian DNS server.

  • JioHotstar detects the Indian IP and grants access.

Why Choose Smart DNS

  • Faster speeds for HD/Ultra HD.

  • Works on devices where VPNs aren’t supported (Smart TVs, consoles).

  • Doesn’t interfere with other local apps/services.

3. Use a Proxy Server (Basic & Browser-Based)

A Proxy is the simplest option, mainly working through browser extensions. It assigns you a temporary Indian IP, allowing quick access.

Pros

  • Easy to set up.

  • Many free options available.

  • Good for short-term or casual viewing.

Cons

  • No encryption (low privacy).

  • Unreliable on apps like JioHotstar.

  • Often slower and unstable.

Comparison: VPN vs Smart DNS vs Proxy

FeatureVPN Smart DNS Proxy 
SecurityHigh (Encrypted)NoneVery Low
Streaming SpeedFast (HD/4K with premium)Very FastModerate
Device SupportAll devices incl. TVs, Firestick, routersTVs, consoles, streaming boxesBrowsers only
Ease of SetupEasy (apps available)Moderate (manual setup)Very Easy
Best ForPrivacy + reliabilitySpeed on non-VPN devicesCasual, short-term access

JioHotstar Subscription Plans (2025)

PlanPriceQualityDevicesAds
Mobile₹149 (3 months) / ₹499 (year)HD (720p)1 mobile onlyYes
Super₹299 (3 months) / ₹899 (year)Full HD (1080p)2 devicesYes
Premium₹299 (month) / ₹499 (3 months) / ₹1,499 (year)4K Ultra HD4 devicesAd-free*

Troubleshooting: If JioHotstar Blocks Your VPN

  • Switch to another India server in your VPN app.

  • Clear cache & cookies from your browser/app.

  • Try different VPN protocols (WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2).

  • Restart your device and reconnect before logging back in.

If you’re outside India and don’t want to miss Bigg Boss, the safest and most reliable way is by using a VPN like NordVPN or ExpressVPN. Smart DNS offers speed, while proxies work for casual, one-time use. With the right setup, you’ll never miss the drama, fights, or Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan—no matter where in the world you are.

FAQ

Is it legal to use a VPN for Bigg Boss?
Yes, using a VPN is legal in most countries. Just ensure you access licensed platforms like JioHotstar responsibly.
2. Which VPN works best for Bigg Boss?
NordVPN – affordable, reliable, fast Indian servers. ExpressVPN – premium speeds, slightly more expensive.
3. How do I sign up for JioHotstar abroad?
Visit JioHotstar.com or download the app. Sign up with an Indian mobile number or email. Verify via OTP or QR code. Subscribe to a plan and start streaming.

