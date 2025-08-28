Who is Abhishek Bajaj in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, & More

Actor-model Abhishek Bajaj has officially entered Bigg Boss 19, adding a dose of charm and confidence to Salman Khan’s reality show. Known for his roles in Student of the Year 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Babli Bouncer, he brings a mix of television popularity and Bollywood recognition to the Bigg Boss house. Fans are excited to see if his calm-yet-competitive nature will help him survive the game.

Abhishek Bajaj Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Abhishek Bajaj

Date of Birth: 24 October 1991

Age: 33 years (as of 2025)

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Hometown: New Delhi, India

Nationality: Indian

Born and raised in New Delhi, Abhishek began his journey as a model before stepping into television. His early life was marked by a passion for performing arts, which eventually paved the way for his acting career.

Abhishek Bajaj Career Highlights

Abhishek started his acting career with Sony TV’s Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi (2011–2013), later appearing in shows like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi Meri Bhabhi, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Santoshi Maa, Bitti Business Wali, and Dil De Ke Dekho, where he played the lead role of Rahul Shastri.

His Bollywood debut came in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 (2019), starring alongside Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria. He later appeared in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) as Sandy and Babli Bouncer (2022) with Tamannaah Bhatia.

On OTT, he was seen in The Coin (2021) with Vivaan Shah and Zoya Afroz. His versatility across television, films, and web projects has earned him a loyal fan base.

Why Did Abhishek Bajaj Join Bigg Boss 19?

Abhishek’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 seems to be driven by both career growth and visibility. The show is a platform where TV and film stars can connect with a wider audience. With his balanced personality—calm yet assertive—he is expected to emerge as both a strategist and entertainer inside the house.

Fans expect him to showcase leadership in tasks, form interesting alliances, and maybe even face controversies head-on.

Abhishek Bajaj in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

Currently in the Bigg Boss house, he is giving mixed signals about his personality. For the audience, it’s still confusing whether he is the right fit for Bigg Boss 19 or not. Stay tuned for more updates on his journey!

Abhishek Bajaj Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 33 years (Born 24 October 1991)

Parents & Siblings: Not much is publicly revealed about his family background.

Spouse: Married to Akanksha Jindal (his long-term girlfriend).

Love Life & Rumours: Linked to actress Donal Bisht (Bigg Boss 15 contestant) in the past, though both denied relationship rumours.

Where to Follow Abhishek Bajaj on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @abhishekbajaj (active with lifestyle, fitness, and work updates)

Twitter (X): Frequently shares about films and shows

Facebook/YouTube: Limited presence, mostly promotional updates

His posts often feature glimpses of his gym routine, travel diaries, and behind-the-scenes shots from sets.

Why is Abhishek Bajaj Famous?

Abhishek became famous for his transition from television heartthrob to Bollywood actor. His role in Student of the Year 2 brought him into the limelight, and his chemistry with co-stars in projects like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Babli Bouncer made him a recognized face. His Bigg Boss 19 entry now positions him as a household name, with fans eager to see his real personality beyond scripted roles.

Abhishek Bajaj’s journey from television to Bollywood has been impressive, and now his entry into Bigg Boss 19 marks an exciting new chapter. With charm, confidence, and a strong fan base, he has the potential to go far in the show.

FAQ Q. Q1: What is the age of Abhishek Bajaj? A. He is 33 years old (born 24 October 1991). Q. Q1: Who is Abhishek Bajaj in Bigg Boss 19? A. Abhishek Bajaj is an Indian actor and model, known for Student of the Year 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Babli Bouncer. Q. Q4: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? A. Yes, he is married to Akanksha Jindal.

