Who is Neelam Giri in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Neelam Giri is all set to entertain audiences as a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 19. Known as a talented Bhojpuri actress and dancer, she has made waves in regional cinema and on social media. Fans can expect her energetic personality, stunning performances, and lively interactions inside the Bigg Boss house.

Neelam Giri Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Neelam Giri

Date of Birth: 3 September 1997

Age: 26 years

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Hometown: Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, India

Family Background: Neelam hails from a middle-class family. Her father owns a hardware shop, and she has two younger twin brothers, Nishal and Navin, and an elder sister, Nisha. She shares a close bond with her family and often posts family moments on social media.

Education & Early Career: She completed her schooling at St. Michael’s School, Patna, and graduated there as well. Neelam’s passion for acting and dancing began early, and she started posting videos on TikTok, which caught the attention of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh.

Neelam Giri Career Highlights

Debut in Music Videos: Her first break came with Pawan Singh’s music video Dhaniya Hamaar Naya Badi Ho, which gained widespread popularity.

Film Debut: Neelam made her Bhojpuri film debut in Babul (2021) as Bittu.

Other Films: She has starred in Izzat Ghar, Tun Tun, Kalakand, Anand Ashram, Ghar Parivar, and Just Married.

TV & Reality Shows: She appeared as a guest on the Bhojpuri singing reality show Sur Sangram (2023).

Social Media Presence: Neelam has a strong following on Instagram (around 3.8–4.9 million followers) and uploads dance and lip-sync videos, along with her YouTube channel, launched in 202,2 featuring music videos.

Awards: In 2021, she received the New Face of Bhojpuri award by Sabrang Film Awards.

Popularity: Neelam became popular for her dance performances, music videos, and stylish social media presence. Fans also refer to her as the “Dhak-Dhak Girl” of Bhojpuri cinema.

Why Did Neelam Giri Join Bigg Boss 19?

Neelam Giri’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 is expected to boost her national recognition beyond the Bhojpuri film industry. Fans are eager to see her charismatic persona, energy, and interactions with other contestants. Known for her lively, cheerful, and competitive nature, Neelam promises to keep audiences entertained and engaged throughout the season.

Neelam Giri in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

She is being seen as a somewhat confused soul in the show, often nominated by fellow contestants due to her quiet nature. Fans will have to wait and see if the audience gives her another chance—stay tuned for more updates.

Neelam Giri Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 26 years

Parents: Father owns a hardware shop

Siblings: Two younger twin brothers, Nishal and Navin, and an elder sister, Nisha

Marital Status: Unmarried

Relationship Rumors: She was reportedly linked to actor Pravesh Lal Yadav, though neither confirmed the relationship.

Hobbies & Interests: She enjoys traveling, singing, dancing, and is a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Where to Follow Neelam Giri on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @neelamgiri – 3.8–4.9 million followers

YouTube: Self-titled channel featuring music videos

Popular Content: Dance reels, lip-sync videos, and behind-the-scenes glimpses from shoots

Why is Neelam Giri Famous?

Neelam Giri rose to fame as a Bhojpuri actress and dancer. Her music videos with stars like Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav earned her recognition, while her Bhojpuri films cemented her status as a young, talented actress. With her charm, social media presence, and stage performances, she has become one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.



Neelam Giri’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 brings excitement, energy, and a dash of Bhojpuri flair to the show. Fans are eager to see her interactions, tasks, and journey unfold in the house. Do you support Neelam? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

FAQ Q. Who is Neelam Giri in Bigg Boss 19? A. Neelam Giri is a Bhojpuri actress, dancer, and social media sensation participating in Bigg Boss 19. Q. What is the age of Neelam Giri? A. She is 26 years old. Q. Why is Neelam Giri famous? A. She is famous for her Bhojpuri music videos, films, dancing skills, and active social media presence.

