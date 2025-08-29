Who is Pranit More in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Pranit More, the stand-up comedian and former radio jockey, has officially entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Known for his witty humor, sharp observational comedy, and engaging stage presence, Pranit is expected to bring laughter, quick comebacks, and strong entertainment value to the show. Fans are curious to see how his comedic personality translates into the drama-filled Bigg Boss environment.

Pranit More Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Pranit More

Date of Birth: January 1, 1992 (Age: 33 as of 2025)

Hometown: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Family Background: His father worked as a state transport conductor, while his mother is a homemaker. He has an elder brother, Prayag More. The family originally hails from Khed in Ratnagiri district.

Pranit grew up fascinated by airplanes and once dreamed of becoming a commercial pilot. After an unsuccessful attempt to pursue aviation, he briefly studied aircraft maintenance engineering before shifting to management studies.

Education: KJ Somaiya College of Science & Commerce, Mumbai (Bachelor of Management Studies) Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai (MBA in Marketing)



Pranit More Career Highlights

Pranit’s career journey is a mix of persistence and passion:

Worked as a sales assistant at an automobile showroom (2013–2015).

Rose to fame after winning the Open Mic Maverick title at Canvas Laugh Club.

Served as a radio jockey & content creator at Mirchi FM (2019–2023).

Hosted prestigious events like the Filmfare Awards Marathi and Filmfare OTT Awards.

Runs his YouTube channel “morepranit”, with over 750k subscribers.

Popular stand-up comedy specials: Baap Ko Mat Sikha (2023) Back Bencher (2024)



His relatability, humor, and down-to-earth personality made him a household name.

Why Did Pranit More Join Bigg Boss 19?

Pranit’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 is seen as a strategic move to expand his fan base and showcase his personality beyond the stage.

Motivation: To gain wider recognition and explore mainstream entertainment.

Fan Expectations: Audiences are excited to see his humorous takes on house drama.

Personality Traits: Witty, observant, grounded, and a natural entertainer.

Pranit More in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

Currently inside the Bigg Boss house, Pranit More has shown some effort, but audiences feel it hasn’t been enough yet. Since it’s only the first week, it’s too early to judge his full potential. So far, he has been coming across as a calm and composed personality in the show. Stay tuned for more updates

Pranit More Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 33 (born January 1, 1992)

Family: Father (state transport conductor), mother (homemaker), elder brother (Prayag More).

Relationship Status: Unmarried.

Pets: Adopted a cat after the passing of his beloved pet cat, Sheru.

Where to Follow Pranit More on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @morepranit (Growing fanbase due to Bigg Boss 19).

YouTube: “morepranit” – comedy sketches & stand-up clips with millions of views.

Twitter (X): Active with witty updates and interactions.

Popular content includes his humorous sketches about Indian culture and daily life.

Why is Pranit More Famous?

Pranit is famous for his stand-up comedy, radio hosting, and viral YouTube sketches. His ability to connect with audiences in Hindi, Marathi, and English has made him stand out. Unlike many comedians, he blends humor with insightful social commentary, making his performances both funny and thought-provoking. He is known for his stand-up comedy specials, radio shows, YouTube channel, and witty storytelling.

Pranit More’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 has already brought laughter and light-hearted energy into the house. As a comedian with a strong fan following, he is expected to be one of the most entertaining contestants this season. Fans are eager to see whether his humor will help him win hearts—or land him in controversies.

FAQ Q. Q1: Who is Pranit More in Bigg Boss 19? A. Pranit More is a comedian, radio jockey, and YouTuber who joined Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. Q. Q2: What is the age of Pranit More? A. He is 33 years old (born January 1, 1992). Q. Q5: Why is Pranit More famous? A. He is known for his stand-up comedy specials, radio shows, YouTube channel, and witty storytelling.

