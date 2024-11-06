Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Contestants List With Photos

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has launched with a fresh lineup of contestants from various fields, bringing an exciting blend of personalities to the house. This season's cast includes popular TV actors, vibrant radio jockeys, accomplished directors, and influential social media personalities, each known for their own unique talents and fan following. From RJ Ananthi's spirited personality to Deepak Dinkar's hosting experience and Gana Singer Jeffry's soulful music, the show promises engaging moments and emotional highs. With each contestant ready to reveal a different side of themselves, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is all set to entertain viewers with intense drama, friendships, and competitive spirit, making it an unmissable season for fans.
A popular radio jockey, actress, and social media influencer, RJ Ananthi is best known for her role in Comali alongside Jayam Ravi. Her vibrant personality is expected to bring humor and energy to the Bigg Boss house.
A well-known television host and actress, Jacqueline became famous through shows like Athu Ithu Ethu and Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. Her charming personality shines in the serial Thenmozhi, and she’s entering Bigg Boss with a big fan following.
Sanchana rose to fame by playing Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter in Maharaja. Currently making headlines with upcoming films like 1947 and SK23, she is considered a rising star in Tamil cinema.
Known for her role as Viji in the popular TV show Mullum Malarum, Dharsha has built a strong fan base with her captivating performances. Her transition to reality TV will let fans see her real personality.
A talented dancer, Sunita gained popularity from her appearances in Jodi Number One and Cook With Comali. Her lively personality and dance skills make her a refreshing addition to the Bigg Boss house.
A director and producer known for his production company Libra Productions, Ravinder made waves with Sutta Kadhai (2013). His industry experience brings creativity and strategic gameplay to the competition.
An actor, debate speaker, and TV presenter, Muthukumaran is known for his versatility and dynamic on-screen presence. His background adds an intellectual edge to the contestant lineup.
With roles in films like Darbar and Draupathi and the web series Vera Maari Office, Soundariya brings her acting expertise to Bigg Boss, and fans are curious to see her off-screen personality.
A popular name in Tamil television, Deepak became known for his role in Thendral and has hosted shows like Jodi Number One and Dance Jodi Dance. He joins the house with a wealth of experience as a host and actor.
Renowned for his Gana songs, which reflect the struggles of everyday life, Jeffry is a beloved folk and street music artist. His entry promises to bring soulful music and emotional moments to the house.
An established actor with roles in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, Ranjith has starred in Pandavar Bhoomi, Ponnumani, and Natpukkaga. He has also been a villain in Tamil films and starred in the TV series Senthoora Poove, making him a seasoned contender.
VJ Vishal
Known for his role in Baakiyalakshmi, VJ Vishal is a popular video jockey. His entertaining style and charisma are set to charm Bigg Boss viewers.
A familiar face from TV shows like Sakthi, Keladi Kanmani, and Chellamma, Arnav joins Bigg Boss with solid acting experience and a devoted fanbase.
Television star Pavithra is known for her performances in Eeramana Rojave and Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum. Her popularity and acting talent make her a contestant to watch.
Anshitha, known for her roles in Chithi 2, Chellamma, and Chocolate, has also been a part of shows like Dance Jodi Dance and Cooku With Comali 5. Her lively personality is expected to stand out in Bigg Boss.
Known for his role in Bharathi Kannamma and his work in short films, Arun Prasad brings a fresh perspective to the show with his dedication to acting.
An award-winning actress for her role in Thalattu, Tharshika won the Best Supporting Actress at the Vijay Awards 2024. Her fanbase eagerly anticipates her journey in the Bigg Boss house.
Famous for his role in the TV serial Neelakuyil, Sathya is a popular actor whose dedicated following and acting prowess make him a formidable participant.
This mix of actors, musicians, TV hosts, and social media influencers promises an engaging season filled with talent, drama, and entertainment.