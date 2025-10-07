Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Contestants List: Meet All 20 Participants of Vijay Sethupathi’s Show

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has officially begun, and fans can’t keep calm. The new season premiered on October 5, 2025, with actor Vijay Sethupathi returning as the host. Known for his natural charm and grounded personality, the Makkal Selvan brings a fresh energy to the iconic reality show. This year, 20 contestants from various fields—including film, television, fashion, and social media—have entered the Bigg Boss house to compete for the coveted title.

List ofBigg Boss Tamil 9 contestants

1. Diwakar

Also known as the Watermelon Star, Diwakar is a social media influencer famous for his humorous short videos. His quirky style and comedic timing have earned him a strong fan base online.

2. Aurora Sinclair

Aurora is a model and actress who has appeared in music albums and short films. Her confidence and glamour have made her a familiar face on social media.

3. FJ Adisayam

FJ Adisayam rose to fame with roles in Suzhal: The Vortex and Aranmanai 4. Known for his calm and composed demeanor, he is expected to bring balance to the chaos of the Bigg Boss house.

4. VJ Parvathy (VJ Paaru)

Television presenter and YouTuber VJ Parvathy is admired for her witty and outspoken personality. Her hosting experience gives her a sharp edge in handling house dynamics.

5. Tushaar

A social media star with a Korean-inspired look, Tushaar has a strong online following. Fans are eager to see his confidence and charm unfold in the show.

6. Kani Thiru

Winner of Cooku With Comali Season 2 and daughter of noted Tamil filmmaker Agathiyan, Kani Thiru is a known name in the Tamil entertainment circuit. Viewers are curious to see how she handles the competition inside the house.

7. Sabari Nadhan

Sabari is best known for his role in the TV serial Ponni. With his cheerful and easygoing personality, he’s expected to bring positivity and humor to the game.

8. Pravin Gandhi

Veteran actor Pravin Gandhi has appeared in films like Ratchagan, Jodi, Star, and Pulipaarvai. As one of the most experienced contestants this season, his strategic play will be interesting to watch.

9. Vyishali Kemkar (RJ Kemy)

RJ Kemy, known for her stint on Cooku With Comali, brings her lively energy and radio-host charm to Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

10. Aadhirai

Aadhirai has impressed audiences with her performances in films like Bigil, Varalaru Mukkiyam, and Theerkadarishi. She enters the house as a strong contender with acting versatility.

11. Ramya Joo

A dancer and influencer, Ramya Joo is known for blending traditional folk art with modern social media trends. Her cultural creativity adds a unique flavor to the show.

12. Gana Vinoth

Singer and lyricist Gana Vinoth has contributed several hit tracks to Tamil cinema. His artistic temperament could help him form emotional connections in the house.

13. Viyana



A model-turned-actor, Viyana is a rising face in Tamil entertainment. Her social media journey and glamorous style have already won her a huge following.

14. Praveen Rajdev

Praveen Rajdev, a television actor, is recognized for his realistic performances. His grounded personality may help him earn respect among housemates.

15. Subiksha Kumar

Influencer Subiksha Kumar rose to fame for her relatable lifestyle content. Her candid personality could make her both loved and misunderstood in the Bigg Boss house.

16. Apsara CJ

Apsara CJ, a model from Trivandrum, has walked several fashion ramps and appeared in numerous photoshoots. Her elegance and confidence might make her one of the season’s standout personalities.

17. Vikkals Vikram

This Chennai-based comedian is famous for his stand-up acts and witty insights. His humor is expected to lighten the mood during tense situations.

18. Nandhini

A fitness influencer and wellness expert, Nandhini is likely to bring an energetic and positive vibe to the show, focusing on health and discipline.

19. Kamarudin

Kamarudin gained recognition through his role in the TV serial Mahanadhi. His screen presence and acting skills could make him a strong competitor.

20. Kalaiyarasan (Aghori Kalaiyaran)

Known for his bold social media persona, Kalaiyarasan—popularly called Aghori Kalaiyaran—is expected to add a dose of controversy and unpredictability to the show.

About Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiered on October 5, 2025, promising high drama, entertainment, and emotional moments. With Vijay Sethupathi hosting for the first time, the show has generated massive excitement among fans. Each contestant brings a different energy—from influencers and models to seasoned actors and comedians—ensuring a mix of personalities that will keep audiences hooked.

The premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is now available for viewers to watch on Jio Hotstar jat 6 PM. Fans can catch all the excitement, drama, and first-day action from the comfort of their homes as the new season kicks off with host Vijay Sethupathi. With 20 contestants entering the house and the promise of high-voltage entertainment, streaming the premiere on Jio Hotstar ensures you don’t miss a single moment of the season’s opening episode.

